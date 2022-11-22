Lady Pirates fall to Nueces Canyon

Center Point fell to Nueces Canyon 50-15 in girls’ basketball played at Pirate Gym on Monday.
The Lady Pirates managed five points each from Toree Beckerson and Isela Martinez. Jazmin Gonzalez dropped in three points and Bianca Bustamante finished with two.
Kahly Mendoza and Gonzalez recorded four steals apiece,while Beckerson had two and Julia Whitworth came up with one.
Jasmine Penma was Center Point’s top rebounder with three, and one rebound each was grabbed by Bustamante, Martinez and Lexis Parsons.
