Foster signs with OSU to join equestrian team

Lady Antler Makayla Foster signed a letter of intent to compete on the Oklahoma State University Equestrian Team at a ceremony held Wednesday at Tivy High School.
Foster is also on the Tivy track team and has run cross country and played tennis for the Antlers during her Tivy athletic career. While she's only been competing in equestrian for two years, she's already won a world championship.
Foster was joined by her family, teammates and coaches during the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.