Lady Spikes split with Medina Valley

A pair of tight wins, one blowout victory and a narrow loss was the result of girls’ basketball games played between Hal Peterson Middle School and Medina Valley on Wednesday.
Lady Spikes 8A
The 8A Lady Spikes team lost a close contest, 51-48, at Castroville.
The half time score was 27 -20 and HPMS made a third quarter run to take the lead at the end of the period, 39-38.
“Some costly turnovers in the last two minutes cost us the game,” said head coach Liberty Davis.
Addie Kincaid headed the comeback effort with 14 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Syrie Nicholas finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Yasmine Lara posted nine points, three rebounds and two assists. Leilah Rodriguez scored six points, had six rebounds, two steals and an assist. Desire Alvarado added six points and two rebounds. Melina Campos pitched in two points.
Lady Spikes 8B
The Lady Spikes 8B team defeated Medina Valley 16-14.
Madison Garces’ stat line read eight points, six rebounds and two steals.
Meg Hille posted two points, four rebounds, one steal and one block. Abigayle Maloney added two points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Leilah Ramirez marked up two points, four rebounds and one steal. Coryn Bond contributed two points, one rebound and one assist.
Lady Spikes 7A
Another close game came in the Lady Spikes 7A tilt, where the Lady Spikes won 18-14 at Spikes Gym.
Antonalla Brown was big for the Lady Spikes with 12 points.
Brooke Bailey added four points and Abigail Smithson finished with two.
HPMS 7A was behind 11-10 when the fourth quarter started, but the Lady Spikes outscored Medina Valley 8-3 to secure the comeback victory.
Lady Spikes 7B
The Lady Spikes 7B team easily defeated Medina Valley in a 32-7 blowout.
Kyla Brown put in 14 points.
Gracie Thomas scored six. Rylan Adams and Esther Evans recorded four points each. Lauren Cummings and Lauren Holland managed two apiece.
All teams play Boerne North after Christmas break when the eighth graders are at home and the seventh head to Boerne. Those games are slated Monday, Jan. 3
