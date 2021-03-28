Hawks roll to pair of wins

Our Lady of the Hills’ Kolten Kitchens and Hudson White combined to toss a no-hitter against Round Rock Christian last Tuesday and received plenty of run support from Hawks bats en route to an 18-1 district win in TAPPS Division IV District 4 action in Round Rock.
Kitchens started and went three innings in the four-inning affair, striking out seven in the process. White relieved in the fourth and walked one batter.
Evan Houdeshell had three of OLH’s 10 hits. Kitchens and Clayton Gillen managed two each, and one apiece came from Luke Martinez, Julian Garza and Marcos Garza
Run scoring was led by Martinez, who crossed four times. Kitchens scored three runs, Houdeshell, Gillen and Matthew Romero two each, and Cade Crawley, Julian Garza, Marcos Garza, Deacon Cruz and Jadon Way all had one.
OLH followed up Tuesday’s road win over Round Rock Christian by beating the same group 9-2 at the Hawks’ home field Friday. Martinez and Kitchens rang up three hits apiece with Martinez scoring three runs as OLH moved to 4-0 in loop play.
Kitchens and Houdeshell were pitchers of record, with Houdeshell winning in five innings of relief and 13 strikeouts.
