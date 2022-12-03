Lady Antlers take third in Rockport tourney

ROCKPORT – With the District 26-5A opener just around the corner, Tivy’s Lady Antlers appear to be hitting their stride based on how they handled their opponents over three days and five games at the Rockport Invitational Basketball Tournament.
The Lady Antlers finished up Saturday by beating the Aransas Pass Panthers 38-18 to capture third place in the 10-team affair that included programs from mostly South Texas, although one hailed all the way from the Dallas area.
In addition to teams faced by Tivy, other squads represented were Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, Kingsville, San Antonio Southwest Legacy, and Hidalgo.
“Defensively, we got better each game. Offensively, we had some great looks, but we need to finish,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill.
Tivy averaged 49.8 points per game, while allowing 27.0. Beating Aransas Pass ran Tivy’s win streak to four and overall season slate to 8-2.
Tivy’s six-point intermission advantage extended mightily in the second half when the Lady Antlers shutdown the Panthers to only a single field goal.
Riley Dill scored 10 points to lead Tivy which received contributions from multiple players throughout the tourney, especially after its opening loss.
Five points each were courtesy of Desiree Abrigo and Emma Schumacher. The trio of Addie Kincaid, Kyra Wheatfall, and Maddie Fiedler threw down four apiece. Syrie Nicolas, Desire Alvarado, and Solaya Gorham gave the team two each.
Tivy hosts Smithson Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 13, tipping off league action.
Rocks Rockport-Fulton, knock out King
Friday games had the Lady Antlers dismantling the host school and one from Corpus Christi, which allowed Tivy to advance from its pool play with a 3-1 record.
In their first outing the Lady Antlers rocked Rockport-Fulton’s Pirates 59-26 in a game Tivy led 45-8 at halftime.
Dill’s 12 points paced the team, which received contributions from 11 different Lady Antlers.
Wheatfall landed nine points, Gorham and Fiedler had six apiece, Leilah Rodriguez and Schumacher bucketed five each, Jacie Wright, My Tran Dang and Nicolas all had four, while two apiece were from Julie Pena and Alvarado.
Tivy wrangled Corpus Christi King’s Mustangs 55-13 in game two, and again saw scoring by 11 members of the team.
Gorham topped the list with 15 points, and remaining additions were by Abrigo (7), Fiedler (6), Dill (6), Nicolas (6), Schumacher (4), Rodriguez (3), Wright (2), Kincaid (2), Wheatfall (2), and Alvarado (2).
1-1 on day one
Tivy spotted Weslaco East a one-point lead, but wound up winning by 33 points, 60-27, in one of Tivy's opening round games Thursday.
After having no player in double digits in their first game loss, the Lady Antlers saw a trio accomplish that feat against the Wildcats when Rodriguez, Fielder, and Dill all scored 10.
Seven more members of Tivy's roster dropped in points in the game where Tivy outgunned Weslaco East 53-19 over the final three quarters
Kincaid had six, Gorham five, Abrigo, Wheatfall, Pena, and Nicolas four each, and Schumacher hit for three.
Tivy’s first tournament game was a tightly contested affair until the fourth quarter when The Colony outscored the Lady Antlers 15-3, handing Tivy a 51-37 defeat.
The final result was the first game of the season in which no Lady Antler managed at least 10 points.
Gorham led Tivy with eight points against the school that is a suburb of Dallas.
Dill and Schumacher had six apiece, Fiedler made five, Abrigo and Tran Dang managed four each, and two apiece were from Rodriguez and Desire Alvarado.
Tivy led 12-6 after one quarter, 23-20 at halftime, and trailed 36-34 when the fourth period began.
LADY ANTLERS BOXSCORES at ROCKPORT TOURNAMENT
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
Tivy 38, Aransas Pass 18
Tivy – 14 8 8 8 -- 38
AP -- 6 10 2 0 -- 18
LADY ANTLERS – Riley Dill 4-0-2-10, Desiree Abrigo 1-1-0-5, Emma Schumacher 0-1-2-5, Kyra Wheatfall 2-0-0-4, Maddie Fiedler 2-0-0-4, Addie Kincaid 2-0-0-4, Solaya Gorham 1-0-0-2, Syrie Nicolas 0-0-2-2, Desire Alvarado 1-0-0-2
AP -- Cole 3-1-1-10, Barker 2-0-0-4, Gonzales 1-0-0-2, Pierce 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 22, AP 16
Free Throws: Tivy – 6 of 8 (75-percent); AP – 1 of 2 (50-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Schumacher (1), Abrigo (1); AP – Cole (1)
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
Tivy 59, Rockport-Fulton 26
Tivy – 24 21 8 6 -- 59
R-F -- 5 3 7 11 -- 26
LADY ANTLERS – Riley Dill 4-0-4-12, Kyra Wheatfall 3-1-0-9, Solaya Gorham 3-0-0-6, Maddie Fiedler 3-0-0-6, Emma Schumacher 1-1-0-5, Leilah Rodriguez 2-0-1-5, Syrie Nicolas 2-0-0-4, My Tran Dang 2-0-0-4, Jacie Wright 2-0-0-4, Julie Pena 1-0-0-2, Desire Alvarado 1-0-0-2
R-F -- Karl 1-2-0-8, Hernandez 1-2-0-8, Hermann 2-0-0-4, Flaharty 1-0-1-3, Seibert 1-0-1-3
Halftime: Tivy 45, R-F 8
Free Throws: Tivy – 6 of 10 (60-percent); R-F – 2 of 6 (33.3-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Schumacher (1), Wheatfall (1); R-F – Hernandez (2)
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
Tivy 55, Corpus Christi King 13
Tivy – 18 13 17 7 -- 55
CC King -- 2 8 2 1 -- 13
LADY ANTLERS – Solaya Gorham 7-0-1-15, Desiree Abrigo 2-0-3-7, Riley Dill 3-0-0-6, Maddie Fiedler 3-0-0-6, Syrie Nicolas 3-0-0-6, Emma Schumacher 1-0-2-4, Leilah Rodriguez 1-0-1-3, Kyra Wheatfall 1-0-0-2, Jacie Wright 1-0-0-2, Desire Alvarado 1-0-0-2, Addie Kincaid 1-0-0-2
CC King -- McClure 1-2-0-8, Blanco 1-0-1-3, Hernandez 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 31, CC King 10
Free Throws: Tivy – 7 of 12 (58.3-percent); CC King – 1 of 2 (50-percent)
3-pointers: CC King – McClure (2)
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
Tivy 60, Weslaco East 27
Tivy – 7 16 23 14 -- 60
Weslaco East -- 8 5 10 4 -- 27
LADY ANTLERS – Solaya Gorham 2-0-1-5, Riley Dill 2-2-0-10, Emma Schumacher 0-1-0-3, Maddie Fiedler 5-0-0-10, Desiree Abrigo 0-1-1-4, Leilah Rodriguez 5-0-0-10, Addie Kincaid 3-0-0-6, Kyra Wheatfall 2-0-0-4, Julie Pena 1-0-2-4, Syrie Nicolas 2-0-0-4,
WESLACO EAST -- Salma Saucedo 3-0-5-11, Joanna Gonzales 0-2-0-6, Eliana Hernandez 1-0-1-3, Clarissa Rodriguez 0-0-3-3, Angel Nuanine 0-0-2-2, Daphne Valero 0-0-2-2
Halftime: Tivy 23, Weslaco East 13
Free Throws: Tivy – 4of 8 (50-percent); Weslaco East – 13 of 17 (76.4-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Schumacher (1), Abrigo (1); Weslaco East – Goznales (2)
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
The Colony 51, Tivy 37
Tivy – 12 11 11 3 -- 37
The Colony -- 6 14 16 15 -- 51
LADY ANTLERS – Solaya Gorham 3-0-2-8, Riley Dill 2-0-2-6, Emma Schumacher 0-2-0-6, Maddie Fiedler 2-0-1-5, Desiree Abrigo 0-1-1-4, MyTran Dang 1-0-2-4, Leilah Rodriguez 1-0-0-2, Desire Alvarado 1-0-0-2
THE COLONY -- Rayna Williams 4-2-3-17, Kanken Norris 5-0-1-11, Nirde Ramtahal 0-3-0-9, Aaliyah Brown 4-0-0-8, Kat Mejia 2-0-0-4, Kya Bradshaw 0-0-2-2
Halftime: Tivy 23, The Colony 20
Free Throws: Tivy – 8 of 11 (72.7-percent); The Colony -- 6 of 14 (42.8-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Schumacher (2), Abrigo (1); The Colony – Ramtahal (3), Williams (2)
