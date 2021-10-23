Hawks drop 100-74 decision to TSD

The Hawks lost a high-scoring 6-man football shootout Friday when they dropped a 100-74 decision against Texas School for the Deaf, which stayed perfect at 5-0 in both teams’ TAPPS league.
The Rangers are 7-1 overall, while Our Lady of the Hills slipped to 4-4 and 2-3. TSD is the defending Division-I TAPPS 6-man state champion.
The loss offset one of the Hawks best offensive outings of the year and displayed a two-pronged attack at quarterback in the affair based on end of game stats.
Hudson White completed 9-of-18 passes for 120 yards and six touchdowns. Treves Hyde had seven of his 12 passes caught for 105 yards and two scores before leaving at the end of the first quarter with an undisclosed injury.
Hyde leads the team with 755 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. White has completed 10 out of 19 throws this year.
Stefan Sirianni was on the receiving end of 12 passes for 167 yards and four touchdowns, giving him 29 receptions, 584 yards and 11 scores on the season.
Tres Cervantes led the rushing attack with 158 yards on nine carries and two scores. Cervantes had another 149 yards off six kickoff returns.
Graham Ballay continues to lead the team in rushing for the season with 671 yards and 11 TDs after gaining 80 yards and one touchdown on nine carries against the Rangers.
Jake Mein caught three passes for 34 yards and all three were for scores. White caught one for 24 yards and rushed for 38 yards before going under center.
Defensively, Jett Sapp led the way with 14 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Mike Chapman recorded 5-1/2 stops and is the teams’ leader for the season with 42 1/2 tackles.
OLH’s next opponent is San Antonio Lutheran (2-6, 1-4) which beat Laredo St. Augustine 29-6.
