Lady Spikes 8A, 7B down Wimberley

A split in eighth and seventh grade girls’ basketball was the order of the night when Hal Peterson Middle School hosted Wimberley on Tuesday at Spikes Gym and the seventh graders traveled to Wimberley on Wednesday.
Lady Spikes 8A
The Lady Spikes 8A results favored Wimberley 25-16.
Points went Rhiley Miller with six, Abigail Smithson with three, Brynn Lidiak, Gracie Thomas and Antonella Brown with two each, while Audrey Nelson finished with one.
Top rebounders were Miller snagging seven, Lidiak taking in four, Emmery Davila and Brown at three, Smithson with two, and Morgan Landrum, Thomas and Nelson with one each.
Making steals were Lidiak taking seven. Thomas, Miller and Nelson recording four apiece. Brown and Smithson pulling in two.
Thomas led assists with two, while single handouts came from Lidiak, Smithson and Nelson.
Lady Spikes 8B
The Lady Spikes 8B team beat Wimberley 44-10.
Ava Dominguez had 29 points, 14 rebounds and five steals.
Hailey Harmon finished with six points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist. Julia Veurink had five points, one rebound, six steals and one assist.
Khyla Brown added four points, three rebounds, four steals, four blocks and one assist. Ashlyn Gray logged two rebounds, four steals, and two assists.
Jayda Rios pitched in three steals and three assists. Ella Shell had pulled down one rebound.
Lady Spikes 7A
The Lady Spikes 7A team lost its game to Wimberley 56-13.
Lani Kincaid scored five points.
Two points each were from Merrick Land, Walker Richards and Sydney Harvey
Brenna Davila and Kashmir Castillo scored one apiece.
Lady Spikes 7B
The Lady Spikes 7B team scored a decisive 52-18 victory over the Lady Texans.
“It was a great game played by all,” said HPMS coach Effie Bates.
Payton Lewis had a ‘baker’s dozen’ of points with 13.
Caylee Torres double-dipped her numbers by scoring 10 points and rounding out the team’s top six point-getters were Dora Garcia with eight, Summer Fahey and Natalie Garcia with six apiece and Kenleigh Honeycutt having two.
