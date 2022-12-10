Lady Spikes 8B team downs Boerne South

The Lady Spikes were a winner in one of four basketball games when Hal Peterson Middle School teams faced Boerne South on Thursday.
Lady Spikes 8A
In Boerne, the HPMS 8A team lost 50-29 to Boerne South.
Rhiley Miller had eight points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Morgan Landrum scored six points, grabbed four rebounds and had one steal. Ava Dominguez added five points, snagged two rebounds and grabbed one steal.
Abigail Smithson chipped in four points, two rebounds, and three steals. Gracie Thomas recorded two points, one rebound and one steal. Audrey Nelson made one point, pulled down two rebounds and logged two steals.
Emmery Davila added two points, while Brynn Lidiak ended with one point, one rebound, and four steals.
Lady Spikes 8B
HPMS’ lone victory happened when the Lady Spikes 8B bunch beat South 21-16.
Antonella Brown had 12 points, 15 rebounds and five steals in the game.
Khyla Brown scored five points, went for 11 rebounds, four steals and blocked two shots. Julia Veurink put up two points, had four rebounds and took four steals.
Hailey Harmon also scored two points, had the same number of rebounds and made half a dozen steals. Ashlyn Gray finished with two rebounds and two steals.
Jayda Rios had one rebound and one steal.
Spikes 7A
Games at Spikes Gym finished up with the Lady Spikes 7A team dropping its game 37-17 to Boerne South.
Lani Kincaid led points with nine and had two steals.
Walker Richards topped the boards by taking in eight rebounds and she added two points to the final score.
Sloane Hendricks dropped in four points and added four rebounds. Sydney Harvey scored two points, rebounded five boards and had a block. Kashmir Castillo blocked a pair of shots and had five rebounds.
Merrick Land had three rebounds, while Riley Harmes contributed one rebound and one steal.
Lady Spikes 7B
Boerne South defeated the Lady Spikes 7B team 39-21.
Leading scorer for HPMS was Dora Garcia with six points.
Summer Fahey pitched in four points and added in one steal. Caylee Torres gave the Lady Spikes three points, four rebounds, one block and one assist.
Two points apiece were from Hattie Gilbreath, Kenleigh Honeycutt, Reeve Taylor, and Payton Lewis. Taylor also wound with three rebounds and three blocks. Lewis had four boards.
