Antlers fare well in own tournament

Tivy closed out a fantastic set of games Saturday in the Brian Young "Old School" Basketball Tournament held at Antler Gym.
The Antlers defeated Weslaco East 75-51 to finish the tournament -- honoring Brian Young, the Antlers longtime head coach who retired three years ago -- 4-0. Tivy raced to 10-3 overall with its non-district schedule growing shorter since District 26-5A action begins Dec. 30.
Current head coach, Joe Davis, Young’s former assistant, was pleased at how the team came together over the course of multiple games in a short span.
“Overall, it was a good tournament that allowed us to grow. We had some different teams that showed us different styles, both offensively and defensively, which will help us for district. It’s all about district,” said Davis.
The Wildcats defense, however, had few answers to Tivy’s ‘bomb squad’ that tossed in 13 three-pointers and saw nine different Antlers post points.
Jaden Frausto ripped the nets for five treys and finished with 19 points. Mason Carlile dialed long-distance four times to go off for 17 points, while Mekhi Frazier’s two field goals were threes to give Frazier 11 points.
Jackson Johnston got his eight points inside the paint, Braylon Ayala finished with seven, Luke Johnston added six, Jaxson Kincaid pitched in three, while Quentin Vega and Robert Jackson recorded two points on the night.
“We got to see some good things by having guys come off the bench. There is always room for improvement, but this bunch doesn’t care who gets the points. Whether someone scores three or 33, the ultimate goal for this team is to get the win,” said Davis.
Tivy began Saturday’s final round of games saddling Odessa’s Bronchos with a 58-53 loss by digging out of a nine-point hole after the game’s first eight minutes.
Key for the Antlers, who were down 15-6 heading into the second quarter, was a 25-10 spurt before halftime. The scoring spree included a 13-0 run that bucked the Bronchos 10-point lead and equated into Tivy’s 23-20 advantage. Tivy never gave up the lead, although Odessa managed to keep things close and interesting the rest of the way.
Instrumental in Tivy’s hot second period was Frausto nicking the Bronchos for 12 of his team high 28 points. Frausto benefited from steals by Carlile and Jackson Johnston, who fed Frausto to the tune of five straight buckets. Frausto turned his own steal into another field goal and all his points in the frame were of the consecutive variety.
Carlile had four of Tivy’s six steals in the quarter and scored nine of his 10 in the quarter. Vega put in eight points, Jackson Johnston had seven, Ayala added three, and Frazier had two to finish Tivy’s game scoring.
Friday starts favorably
In Friday’s opening day games, Tivy mauled San Antonio McCollum 73-42, and dried up Caney Creek 62-36.
Frausto roped the Cowboys for 13 points, Vega and Carlile had 11 apiece, and Johnston chipped in 10 as top scorers for the Antlers.
Against Caney Creek, which is part of the Conroe ISD, Vega was high-point with 11.
Earlier in the week, the Antlers suffered their second consecutive four-point loss when they came up short to Buda Hays, 53-49, Monday in a non-district boys’ basketball game, where the difference came at the free throw line.
The Rebels sank 9-of-14 compared to Tivy which only stepped up for charity tosses three times, sinking one.
Frausto and Jackson Johnston scored 15 and 11 points, respectively to lead TIvy.
Carlile added nine, all off three-pointers. Vega pitched in six points, Jaxson Kincaid finished with four, while two each were from Mekhi Frazier and Robert Jackson.
TIVY ANTLERS BOXSCORES at BRIAN YOUNG “OLD SCHOOL” TOURNAMENT
TIVY v WESLACO EAST
Saturday, Dec. 10
Tivy 75, Weslaco East 51
Tivy -- 25 13 23 14 -- 75
Weslaco East -- 14 7 12 18 -- 51
TIVY – Jaden Frausto 2-5-0-19, Mason Carlile 2-4-1-17, Mekhi Frazier 0-3-2-11, Jackson Johnston 4-0-0-8, Braylon Ayala 3-0-1-7, Luke Johnston 3-0-0-6, Jaxson Kincaid 0-1-0-3, Quentin Vega 0-0-2-2, Robert Jackson 1-0-0-2
WESLACO EAST – Zion Rodriguez 2-5-2-21, EJ Garza 3-2-0-12, Jediah Rivens 3-0-1-7, Gabriel Rivera 3-0-0-6, Daniel Tanguma 2-0-1-5
Halftime: Tivy 38, Weslaco East 21
Free Throws: Tivy – 6 of 10 (60.0-percent); Weslaco East – 3 of 4 (75-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Frausto (5), Carlile (4), Frazier (3), Kincaid (1); Weslaco East – Rodriguez (5), Garza (2)
TIVY v ODESSA
Saturday, Dec. 10
Tivy 58, Odessa 53
Tivy -- 6 25 16 11 -- 58
Odessa -- 15 10 18 10 -- 53
TIVY – Jaden Frausto 9-3-1-28, Jackson Johnston 3-0-1-7, Mason Carlile 3-1-1-10, Quentin Vega 4-0-0-8, Braylon Ayala 0-1-0-3, Mekhi Frazier 1-0-0-2
ODESSA -- Martinez 5-0-5-15, Carreon 4-1-2-13, Johnson 1-3-0-11, Bruner 3-0-3-9, Jenkins 1-0-1-3, Warren 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: Tivy 31, Odessa 25
Free Throws: Tivy – 3 of 6 (50.0-percent); Odessa – 11 of 15 (73.3-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Frausto (3), Carlile (1); Odessa – Johnson (3), Carreon (1)
TIVY v CANEY CREEK
Friday, Dec. 9
Tivy 62, Caney Creek 36
Tivy -- 14 20 13 15 -- 62
Caney Creek -- 6 8 7 15 -- 36
TIVY – Quentin Vega 4-0-3-11, Mason Carlile 3-1-0-9, Jackson Johnston 4-0-0-8, Jaden Frausto 2-1-0-7, Cade Braaten 2-0-2-6, Mekhi Frazier 0-1-2-5, Robert Jackson 2-0-1-5, Jake Layton 2-0-0-4, Luke Johnston 2-0-0-4, Brandon Ramirez 0-1-0-3
CANEY CREEK -- Lozano 2-0-4-8, Jones 2-0-1-5, Garcia 1-1-0-5, Bonjour 1-1-0-5, Williams 2-0-1-5, Banks 0-1-0-3, Graves 1-0-1-3, Aguilar 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 34, Caney Creek 14
Free Throws: Tivy – 8 of 11 (72.7-percent); Caney Creek – 7 of 9 (77.7-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Frausto (1), Carlile (1); Caney Creek – Garcia (1), Banks (1), Bonjour (1)
TIVY v SA McCOLLUM
Friday, Dec. 9
Tivy 73, McCollum 42
Tivy -- 25 15 20 13 -- 73
McCollum -- 7 9 12 14 -- 42
TIVY – Jaden Frausto 2-3-0-13, Quentin Vega 5-0-1-11, Mason Carlile 1-3-0-11, Jackson Johnston 4-0-2-10, Mekhi Frazier 1-2-1-9, Rylan Schumacher 3-0-0-6, Robert Jackson 2-0-2-6, Jaxson Kincaid 0-1-0-3, Cade Braaten 1-0-0-2, Luke Johnston 0-0-2-2,
McCOLLUM-- Torrez 2-4-1-17, Sotella 3-3-0-15, Idrogo 0-2-0-6, Cassel 2-0-0-4
Halftime: Tivy 40, McCollum 16
Free Throws: Tivy – 8 of 14 (57.1-percent); McCollum – 1 of 3 (33.3-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Frausto (3), Carlile (3), Frazier (2), Kincaid (1); McCollum – Torrez (4), Sotella (3), Idrogo (2)
TIVY ANTLERS v BUDA HAYS
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Hays 53, Tivy 49
Tivy -- 12 9 13 15 -- 49
Hays -- 15 15 8 15 -- 53
ANTLERS – Jaden Frausto 3-3-0-15, Jackson Johnston 5-0-1-11, Mason Carlile 0-3-0-9, Quentin Vega 3-0-0-6, Jaxson Kincaid 2-0-0-4, Mekhi Frazier 1-0-0-2, Robert Jackson 1-0-0-2
HAYS -- Burks 5-0-7-17, Medearis 3-2-0-12, Bruce 4-0-1-9, Cain 3-0-0-6, Washington 3-0-0-6, Hawkins 1-0-0-2, Serrano 0-0-1-1
Halftime: Hays 30, Tivy 21
Free Throws: Tivy – 1 of 3 (33.3-percent); Hays – 9 of 14 (64.2-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Frausto (3), Carlile (3); Hays – Medearis (2)
