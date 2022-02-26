Lady Antlers on winning streak with wins over Lehman, SAVM

KYLE – The Lady Antlers used three second half goals to power past Lehman 4-1 in District 26-5A girls soccer Friday at Lobo Stadium.
The score was 1-1 at halftime.
Tivy got to 5-6 in district and dropped the Lobos to 2-7-1. Tivy’s overall mark is 9-9 and the Lady Antlers are in search of win number three in a row when they host Seguin on Tuesday.
Earlier in the week, a five match slump was broken out of in a big way Tuesday when Tivy rang up half a dozen goals in beating San Antonio Veterans Memorial 6-0 in District 26-5A girls soccer at Antler Stadium.
The win was Tivy's eighth of the year and fourth against six losses in district.
Ashlee Zirkel, just one week removed from basketball postseason, scored two goals. Zoe Pelton also nicked the Patriots for a pair and one apiece was by Carmela Garcia and Pilar Garcia.
All six scores were of the assisted variety, where Carmela Garcia had three assists, while Ashley Cale, Pilar Garcia and Stella Hendricks all had one. Hendricks also came over from basketball.
Hendricks, Zirkel and Sienna Villanueva all posted shots at goal, but leading shot takers were Rowyn Bowlby with three and Carmela Garcia with two.
Taylor McCrory made three saves in front of Tivy's net.
The Lady Antlers' goals were divided evenly with three in each half
“It was great to get a win and score lots of goals, the girls deserved it. They have been working hard and fighting in the last four games,” said Tivy head coach Marty Garcia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.