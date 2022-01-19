Lady Antlers shutout by Heights
Tivy's Carolyn Bond (4) looks to move the ball Tuesday night at Antler Stadium against Alamo Heights.

The Lady Antlers soccer team evened its record at 4-4 and 0-1 when it lost to Alamo Heights 2-0 on Tuesday in front of the home fans at Antler Stadium.

“Keeper Taylor McCrory had six saves, and we had seven shots but could get any to fall,” said Tivy head coach Marty Garcia.

The Lady Antlers will be on the road Friday, where they will travel to San Antonio to take on Veterans Memorial.

