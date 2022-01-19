Lady Antlers shutout by Heights

The Lady Antlers soccer team evened its record at 4-4 and 0-1 when it lost to Alamo Heights 2-0 on Tuesday in front of the home fans at Antler Stadium.
“Keeper Taylor McCrory had six saves, and we had seven shots but could get any to fall,” said Tivy head coach Marty Garcia.
The Lady Antlers will be on the road Friday, where they will travel to San Antonio to take on Veterans Memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.