CP tracksters find success at Medina

MEDINA – Center Point track and field teams gave solid accountings of themselves at the Bobcat Relays held at Medina Thursday, March 2 when the Lady Pirates came in second, and the Pirates finished fifth.
“We didn't back down from any challenge, and showed a lot of grit and determination,” said Lovey Ortiz who is head coach for both teams.
Toree Beckerson was responsible for 30 of the Lady Pirates 72 points when she came in first in the 100 meters (13.34) and high jump (5-0). Beckerson added third place in long jump (14-10 1/2), and ran fourth in the 200 meters.
Daphne Lopez brought home gold in the 3200 with a time of 14:46, and ran second in the 1600 at 6:37 to produce 18 points.
Jazmin Gonzalez finished second in both hurdles races for 16 points. Gonzalez came across in 19.12 for the 100s, and 56.48 in the 300s.
Julia Whitworth pole vaulted 8-0 for second in that event.
The Lady Pirates were well behind varsity girls champion Marble Faith Academy which totaled 188 points, but ahead of Medina (62), Nueces Canyon (60, Sabinal (56), Leakey (48), New Braunfels Christian Academy (46), D’Hanis (37), and Menard (34).
Pirates earn three golds
Center Point parlayed a pair of individual firsts, and one relay win into 69 points.
Taylor Vela won the 3200 (10:24) and 1600 (4:47), and also was one leg of the Pirates third place 4x400 (3:52).
Mauricio Gallegos, Houston Fuentes, Hector Cervantes, and Derrick Dominguez rang up first with the 4x200 that won its race with a time of 1:38.12 to just nip Menard which ran 1:38.73.
“The competitions we are doing in off season are paying off. We competed. Our intensity, and our grit it was evident. We couldn't be more proud,” said Center Point Athletic Director Mario Laque.
Fuentes, Cervantes, and Dominguez rounded out the 4x400, and Dominguez gave the team fourth place points in the 400.
Nick Davidson threw third place in shotput (36-1 1/2), Rene Rodriguez was sixth in the same event, and Gallegos triple jumped fourth for Pirates’ field points.
The 4x100 with Jose Castaneda, Gallegos, Cervantes, and Fuentes was sixth to complete the points for the Pirates.
Center Point was in front of D’Hanis (62), Menard (49), Leakey (26), and Sabinal (15) in the team standings that were topped by New Braunfels Christian (107), Marble Falls Faith Academy (93), Nueces Canyon (89), and Medina (86).
Junction’s Hubbell Relays are next on the agenda for Center Point this Thursday.
