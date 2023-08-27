Hawks struggle against Atonement in season opener

Our Lady of the Hills answered a pair of San Antonio Atonement Academy scoring drives with two of its own trips to the end zone, but turnovers prevented the Hawks from gaining any consistent traction in their 59-14 TAPPs non-district 6-man football kickoff Friday at Hawks Field.
Atonement held a 22-0 lead in the first quarter before OLH pieced together a 48-yard march capped by Jude Hueber’s 7-yard scamper early in the second period. Cris Angel’s extra point kick was blocked, leaving the score 22-6 with 9:56 before halftime.
Hueber rushed four times for 36 yards in the series and Angel had 12 yards on two rushes. Hueber ended with 200 yards on 17 carries (11.7 avg.), scored both touchdowns and was 3-of-5 passing for 62 yards.
OLH’s second TD of the game resulted after the Hawks overcame a fourth and 13-yards-to-go situation when Hueber raced 14 yards for a first down. Hueber’s second scoring run came at 2:32 in the second quarter when he ran in from the 15-yard line. Angel’s PAT boot was good at the end of the 42-yard drive.
One of Hueber’s pass completions went to Hayden Juenke to help OLH out of a third-and-nine situation that allowed the Hawks' second endzone march to end successfully. The completion went for 11 yards to set up Hueber’s second TD. Juenke hauled in all three completions for 44 yards at game’s end.
Defensively, Hueber made five solo tackles. Angel added three and two stops, each came from Francis Arredondo and Juenke. Jadon Way assisted one time. Arredondo and Angel blocked two Atonement point after attempts and Arredondo deflected two passes in the secondary.
“We just had too many miscues,” said OLH head coach Brock Kenyon.
Atonement recovered two onside kicks, plus two muffed snaps.
The Hawks travel to Round Rock Academy fort its second game Friday.
