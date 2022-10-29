Pirates struggle to contain Sabinal

Sabinal showed why it may be a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs by the way the Yellowjackets handled Center Point, spoiling the Pirates homecoming football game Friday by a final score of 46-0.
Victory kept the Yellowjackets unblemished in District 15-2A D-II (5-0) and gives Sabinal an overall mark of 9-0. Sabinal had been predicted to finish no better than fourth in the district.
Center Point (2-7, 1-4) still has an opportunity to slip into one of the remaining three postseason berths when the Pirates travel to D’Hanis on Saturday.
“We have to win the positive points battle,” said Center Point head coach Mario Laque.
Against the state’s 23rd ranked team, according to MaxPreps.com, the Pirates found extremely tough going when Sabinal limited the ground game to just 12 yards on 23 carries which amounted to one-half yard per rush. The Pirates mustered only four first downs.
Entering the game, Center Point was averaging 264 yards a contest with its rushing attack, and 5.3 yards for each carry.
Alexis Hernandez finished with 54 yards with 10 attempts.
Mauricio Galleghos had five, and Houston Fuentes three for the only other positive-yards by the Pirates.
Derrick Dominguez entered the contest as Center Point’s season-leader on the ground with 630 yards, but wound up with minus-48, and Clayton Forster was at minus-2.
Center Point had 15 yards passing, and Fuentes’ 10-yard reception proved to be the Pirates longest gain of the game.
On Sabinal’s side of the ball Brandon Gomez scooted for 136 yards and four touchdowns. Sergio Vasquez caught two scores from Richard Gonzales, while Alex Rodriguez added a TD.
SABINAL 46, CENTER POINT 0
Center Point 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Sabinal 28 6 6 6 -- 46
1st Qtr: 10:39: S – Brandon Gomez 5-yard run, Lorenzo Castillo PAT kick good; 8:14: S – Sergio Vasquez 10-yard pass from Richard Gonzales, PAT kick failed; 3:26: S – Vasquez 17-yard pass from Gonzales, Gomez 2-pt. conversion good; 0:00: S – Gomez 6-yard run, Castillo kick
2nd Qtr: 9:06: S – Gomez 3-yard run, PAT kick failed
3rd Qtr: 6:12: S – Gomez 6-yard run, PAT kick failed
4th Qtr: 7:05: S – Alex Rodriguez 1-yard run, PAT kick failed
CENTER POINT LA PRYOR
1st downs 4 26
Rushes/Yds. 23/12 33/283
Passing Yds. 15 147
Comp/Attp/Int 2/11/2 10/16/0
Total Yds. 27 430
Punts/Avg. 4/22.7 1/54.0
Fumbles/Lost 0/0 1/1
Penalties 7/55 5/45
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: CP –Alexis Hernandez 11/54, Mauricio Gallegos 2/5, Houston Fuentes 1/3, Clayton Forster 5 for minus 2, Derrick Dominguez 9 for minus 48; S – Brandon Gomez 13/136, Richard Gonzales 7/67, Alex Rodriguez 10/67, Noah Rodriguez 3/13
Passing: CP – Forster 1/8/10 yds, Dominguez 1/3/5 yds; S – Gonzales 4/8/105 yds, N Rodriguez 6/8/42 yds
Receiving: CP – Fuentes 1/10 yds, Dominguez 1/5 yds; S – Vasquez 4/39 yds, JoJo Davis 3/41 yds, Noah Rodriguez 2/49 yds, Diego Valdez 1/18 yds,
