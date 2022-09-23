Tivy XC improves at River Run meet

Tivy cross country racers put on another solid home course performance for local fans of the sport when they competed in The First Annual Antler River Run held Wednesday at Flat Rock Park.
In their second meet within a month at Flat Rock, Tivy hauled in five medals, and seven runners improved times from the program’s Rust Buster XC Invitational hosted August 19.
Hannah Hood prevented Smithson Valley sweeping the top five places in the Girls Gold 5K race by finishing fifth and earning a medal. Hood’s time was 20:05, down from 21:08 in August.
Ainslee Gilbreath came in seventh to medal in 20:50 which was an improvement from 21:06 at Rust Buster.
Abigail Anson trimmed her previous course time from 22:21 to 21:36 for an eighth-place medal.
Gibson Dearing declined her time from 23:46 to 22:02 and claimed ninth place hardware.
Lorelei Neely was better by five seconds with 24:09, down from 24:14 at Rust Buster, and placed 12th.
Mila Agudelo, promoted to varsity status for River Run, clocked 24:18 to take 13th, Agudelo ran JV at Rust Buster when she timed 15:48 over two miles.
Lily Chavez was 14th (25:05) and Emma Clayton 15th (25:36) to round out Tivy’s seven-girl squad.
Smithson Valley won the division 16-41 over Tivy. The two 26-5A programs fielded the only full teams in the race. Five runners are needed for scoring purposes.
Antlers also second
Like their Lady Antler counterparts, Tivy’s boys also finished second behind Smithson Valley when Tivy medaled one runner in the Gold 5K race for varsity competitors.
Hunter Evans ran 18:49, medaling for seventh place points among Tivy’s final total of 102.
Evans finished ahead of three Smithson Valley runners but five Rangers were ahead of him.
Maddux Scogin improved his Flat Rock time from 20:51 to 19:48 and placed 13th.
Ryland Farhoudi went 20:15 in his first-ever effort on the course.
Ethan Farhoudi crushed his Rust Buster time of 23:12 by finishing the River Run in 21:21 for 31st.
Jesus Guzman was 32nd (21:23), and Ethan Aguero 40th (22:18) as part of Tivy’s team effort that showed the Antlers behind Smithson Valley’s 18 points, but in front of Devine (107), Harper (138), Wimberley (140), and Llano (214).
Tivy’s lone JV Antler Vaxier Chavez was 40th with 25:15 for his 5K time.
“Overall, I'm happy with how we competed. There was fairly stiff competition with some teams like Canyon Lake and Smithson Valley, but those are the exact types of teams we want to attract for the races,” said Tivy head coach Cody Taylor.
“It’s also great to see our culture starting to take root. It showed this week. Fans who were at the meet were able to see our kids bringing the energy, jumping in to be course monitors, running the chutes, medals, parking, and even timing. As a coach, that checks all the boxes for what you want out of your kids. Here was great turnout and tons of community support,” Taylor said.
Next races for Tivy are in Boerne and hosted by University of the Incarnate Word on Saturday, Oct. 1.
