Antlers overcome adversity, defeat Floresville

FLORESVILLE — Tivy quarterback Jake Layton completed 21 of 29 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns, and the Antlers rallied from a halftime deficit to post a crucial 42-35 win over Floresville Friday in District 15-5A Division II action.
Tivy trailed 28-21 at the break, but pulled even in the second half at 35-all before Layton hit sophomore Jackson Johnston with a game-winning 84-yard TD bomb in the fourth quarter.
Tivy’s defense recorded four takeaways on the night, including two interceptions by senior Ronald Hannemann. Sophomore Luke Johnston also had a pick, and Cam Fetters recovered a Floresville fumble.
With the win, the Antlers improved to 2-1 in district play and 2-5 overall.
While seeing the Tivy offense reignited brought Antler fans to their feet, the game’s true storyline came on the defensive side of the ball. After one of his defensive players tested positive for COVID-19, Tivy coach David Jones was forced to place eight of the team’s defensive starters in precautionary quarantine due to possible exposure, putting pressure on the nonstarters to step up for the team.
“Tonight’s story is about a group of guys that had an opportunity and made the most of it,” Jones said. “They fought their tails off. They took care of those guys that are at home and probably gave them a chance to advance to the playoffs.”
The Antlers’ first order of business was to contain 6-foot, 1-inch, 198-pound Floresville running back Dareion Murphy. Murphy managed to gain 187 rushing yards on 33 carries, but found concrete barriers in Tivy’s Payton Rice, Colton Smith and Hayden Poe, along with the team’s linemen.
“The whole defensive line did a great job in the second half executing our halftime adjustments,” Tivy defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman said. “They were able to force three turnovers and allow only a single touchdown in the second half. To me, the whole defense mentally being able to make three or four crucial adjustments was key. The defensive line, Hayden Poe, played very well. Ronnie Hannemann hasn’t been starting, but he stepped up tonight and had two interceptions. Colton Smith, who stepped in as Mike linebacker, had some good tackles for us. These are some guys that really came through for us.”
Floresville opened the night with a six-play scoring drive capped by Murphy’s 36-yard touchdown run at the 9:21 mark. A bad snap led to a missed extra-point attempt and the Tigers led 6-0.
Tivy responded 10 plays later when Layton connected with Jackson Johnston on an 18-yard TD pass. Zachary Donaldson split the uprights to give the Antlers a 7-6 edge with 5:19 left in the first quarter.
Tiger quarterback Clayton Pelech tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Preston Freeman with 2:48 left in the quarter, and Gabriel Avila’s extra-point kick put Floresville back on top, 13-7.
Not to be outdone, Layton launched an 18-yard pass to Donaldson for another Tivy touchdown at the buzzer. Donaldson then kicked the extra point to end the quarter with the Antlers ahead 14-13.
On their next possession, the Tigers felt pressure from the Tivy defense, highlighted by a sack in the backfield by Hayden Barnett. Hannemann’s subsequent pick-six early in the second quarter and another Donaldson PAT kick extended the Antler’s lead to 21-13.
“I had a good read on the ball and just went in and got it,” Hannemann said. “I had a pick-six against Killeen and it was called back, and I felt I needed to get that one back every game since and tonight I did.”
Murphy scored twice before halftime on 9 and 10 yard runs for Floresville. The Tigers successfully completed a two-point conversion after the first touchdown, and Avila split the uprights following the second score to put the Tigers up 28-21 heading into the break.
Floresville seemed poised to take advantage of a Tivy turnover early in the third quarter when Pelech broke through a sea of Antlers for a long gain, but Luke Johnston chased him down and stripped the ball, allowing Fetters to recover the fumble for the Antlers.
“Luke Johnston had a great game tonight,” Hickman said. “We put a lot pressure on Luke tonight … to cover some guys with no help and he did a great job.”
The Antlers capitalized on the turnover, with Fisher Middleton advancing the ball 57 total yards, Jackson Johnston adding 18 with a catch, and Cooper Duennenberg finishing off the drive with a 4-yard rushing touchdown with 7:40 remaining in the third quarter. Donaldson split the uprights once again, knotting the score at 28-28.
Layton tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Middleton at the 3:37 mark, and Donaldson’s extra-point kick gave Tivy a 35-28 lead.
The Tigers answered less than a minute later when Pelech connected with Preston Freeman on a 74-yard touchdown pass and kicked the extra point to tie the score at 35-35.
The Johnston brothers set up the game-winning touchdown on both sides of the ball for Tivy, beginning with an interception by Luke Johnston and ending with Layton’s dramatic 86-yard TD pass to Jackson Johnston. Donaldson’s extra point kick gave Tivy the final lead at 42-35.
Hannemann ended Floresville’s next possession with another interception with five minutes left to play, and Tivy mounted a final drive that ran out the clock.
After a tough loss the previous week to Boerne Champion and finding out most of the defense would be forced to sit out this week’s game, emotions were running high, especially for players like Colton Smith, who were charged with stopping Murphy.
“We’ve been preparing all week for him (Murphy),” Smith said. “Coach just told us we had to keep stopping him. I was a little nervous, but I’ve been watching film and working all week to be mentally ready and physically ready for him. I’m not normally a starter, but I knew I could do it.”
While Layton had an exceptional game, he deferred praise to his defensive teammates.
“Our defense played really well, and getting those picks by Ronald — those were really clutch and gave us the chance to score,” Layton said. “It was just a heck of a job by the defense. Tonight’s game showed us who is going to come out and play because we were short on players, but we came together and we won the game. I am so excited for our team. We did it.”
Winning a game while experiencing significant challenges was inspirational for Jones, who praised the team after the game for their “TFND” spirit.
“It was a total team effort and I could not be happier about our boys’ will and desire to fight," Jones said. “That’s the epitome to me of 'Tivy Fight Never Dies.' I don’t know if we’ve had a bigger game than this in a long time. Those kids persevered and willed themselves to a win, and I couldn’t be any more proud.”
The Antlers are off next week, but will return Nov. 20, when they host Medina Valley at Antler Stadium. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.