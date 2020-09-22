Lady Hawks sweep SA FEAST

OLH's Lady Hawks can take "gut-check" off its checklist of intangibles as it moves forward with its volleyball season based on how the they dismantled San Antonio FEAST in three sets that went 25-20, 26-24, 25-8 Monday night at Callioux Gymnasium.
OLH overcame rough patches in each of the first two sets to win and left no doubt in the third set as the Lady Hawks evened their early record to 1-1.
“We overcame a good FEAST team. The girls went above and beyond what I asked of them,” said head coach Alison Sheriff.
Lucy Fritz managed three of her match-high 12 kills in set one, the final throw down putting OLH up 18-16. The Lady Hawks sealed the deal when Fey Jung returned a ball that Patriots’ defenders were unable to handle.
Second set action went OLH’s way early when Catherine Westfall served her teammates in front 3-0 before lack of communication combined with errors allowed the Patriots to sneak in ahead and eventually lead by as much as 18-11. Fritz made a key kill, however, that knotted the score 24-24.
Akemi Gutierrez served the final two points needed by the Lady Hawks in the comeback effort, including an ace, which was one of three slams Gutierrez registered during the match. She also pulled out seven digs, which were part of the team’s total 38.
The third set was never in doubt once OLH’s resilience drained whatever effort was left on FEAST's side of the net. Gutierrez was at the line again to finish off with a pair of service points.
Fritz also had seven digs to go with her dozen kills. Digs leader was Jessica Mendiola with 20.
“Jessica told me she intended to keep that libero jersey after I selected her to play that position. She earned it,” said Sheriff.
Olivia Redix was ace leader for the Lady Hawks with four. She also contributed four digs and four assists. Westfall had seven kills to go along with 11 assists.
OLH hosts San Antonio St. Gerard on Thursday in a varsity-only match, and then begins district action Oct. 1 in New Braunfels against New Braunfels Christian. A home match scheduled with San Antonio Winston for next Tuesday has been cancelled at Winston’s request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.