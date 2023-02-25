OLH Tennis nets four wins over Living Rock

Our Lady of the Hills won four matches during dual tennis competition with Bulverde Living Rock Academy on the courts at Riverhill Country Club Thursday, Feb. 23.
Albert Vasquez and Ben Lohmeyer were each 1-1 in boys’ singles.
Vasquez outpointed his opponent 6-4. Lohmeyer played two sets, winning 6-3, 6-2.
Kendra Werlin was also 1-1 in girls’ singles, where her victory was 6-0.
In doubles matches, Emily Engerran teamed with Maya Mein to win 6-0.
Hailey Hoffman and Ella Farrow represented in the other doubles match, while the Hawks duo had Francis Arredondo and Hayden Juenke serving.
OLH will host San Antonio Atonement Academy in another set of matches Thursday, March 2.
