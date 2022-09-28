Lady Antlers sweep SAVM

SAN ANTONIO – A second straight win by the Lady Antlers evened Tivy’s District 26-5A volleyball record at 3-3 in Tuesday’s 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 sweep of San Antonio Veterans Memorial.
Tivy moved within two games of .500 overall (15-17) by pounding the Patriots.
Madellyn Fiedler handed out 18 assists and aced three serves, which led Tivy in those categories.
Karlyn Dyal bagged 13 kills. Emma Miller made 16 digs and Reelyn Andreas had three blocks as the Lady Antlers received contributions from various team members
Dyal’s efforts resulted in a double-double when she also chipped in 11 assists. Taylor Kubacak doubled with 12 kills and 11 digs.
More kills were levied by Stella Hendricks (6), Allie Finch (3), Andreas (2), Judah Davis (1) and Grace Copeland (1). Eight more combined aces went down, dispersed between Kubacak, Miller and Copeland with two each, while one apiece from Davis and Dyal.
Kubacak had seven assists and Miller two. Finch and Copeland went for two blocks apiece. Dig totals were added to by Copeland with 10, Fiedler, Dyal and Davis getting seven each, Hendricks with four and Finch one.
Tivy plays its next two matches at its home confines, hosting Boerne Champion on Friday , and welcoming New Braunfels Canyon on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Champion match is promoted as Spike/TFND Night. The match against Canyon begins the second round of district action and will serve as Dig Pink Night to bring awareness about breast cancer.
LADY ANTLERS VOLLYBALL BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Sep. 27
Tivy over SA Veterans Memorial 25-17, 25-20, 25-16
Stat Leaders for Tivy: Kills: Karlyn Dyal 13, Taylor Kubacak 12, Stella Hendricks 6, Allie Finch 3, Reelyn Andreas 2, Judah Davis 1, Grace Copeland 1; Aces: Madellyn Fiedler 3, Kubacak 2, Emma Miller 2, Copeland 2, Davis 1, Dyal 1; Assists: - Fiedler 18, Dyal 11, Kubacak 7, Miller 2; Blocks: Andreas 3, Finch 2, Copeland 2; Digs: Miller 16 Kubacak 11, Copeland 10, Fiedler 7, Dyal 7, Davis 7, Hendricks 4, Finch 1
Overall Record: 15-17
District Record: 3-3
Upcoming: Friday: host Champion (TFND Night) 5:15/5:15 & 6:30; Tuesday: host NB Canyon (Dig Pink Night) 5:15/5:15 & 6:30
