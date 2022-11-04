Tivy JV ends season with shutout win over Lockhart

LOCKHART – Tivy’s junior varsity football Antlers wrapped up a very successful season Thursday on the road by shutting out Lockhart 28-0. The JV finished its season 9-1 overall, 5-1 in district and outright second place.
Cade Jones’ 28-yard TD pass to Adam Chancellor and Juan Pablo Rivera’s extra point put Tivy up 7-0 after the first quarter that also saw Jones and Chancellor hook up for two other completions that accounted for 60 more yards of offense.
Jones and Chancellor went at the Lions again in the second period when Chancellor hauled in a score that covered 36 yards. The PAT conversion by Rivera allowed Tivy to lead 14-0 at halftime.
Helping keep Lockhart out of the endzone in the first half were defenders James Montrose, Eric Batts, and Curtis Woods, who combined for four lost yardage tackles. Montrose had two of those, while Woods’ was a quarterback sack.
Turnover-causing defense continued in the third quarter when Tivy pounced on two fumbles and intercepted a pass to go with a pair of tackles for losses (TFL).
Layton Edmonds forced one fumble that Woods recovered. Chancellor pocketed a fumble recovery during a kick-off and made a TFL. Keaton Herman intercepted a pass and had the other TFL.
Chancellor’s recovery followed Domynik Vasquez’ 25-yard touchdown run, and another Rivera PAT that gave Tivy a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Chancellor converted to offense and caught a 20-yard throw from Cade Jones in the third period.
Herman and Woods made TFL to styme Lockhart during the third quarter.
Tivy’s final TD came in the fourth quarter when Jones raced 30 yards to paydirt, and Rivera capped things with his extra point. Jones also scrambled 31 yards in the period.
Herman recorded a second interception, and two more TFL were courtesy of Batts and Montrose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.