Lady Spikes eighth graders take first place, seventh grade place second

In their latest track and field competitions Hal Peterson Middle School Lady Spikes sacked up more than a few top finishes when they participated at La Vernia on Wednesday, March 8.
The eighth grade remained perfect by winning its fourth meet of the year, and the seventh graders took home second place for the second time this season
Lady Spikes eighth grade
The eighth grade Lady Spikes scored 248 points to better Boerne North (133), Fredericksburg (127), and La Vernia (94).
The Lady Spikes broke down their 11 first places between seven on the track and four in the field.
Gracie Thomas won the 100 meters (12.79), 200 (27.18), and was on the top 4x100 (53.04) with Lily Gonzalez, Karlynn Way, and Eme Evans. Thomas added firsts in long jump (16-1 1/2), and triple jump (33-4).
Evans was first in the 400 (62.84), Paulina Orta-Mejia likewise in the 800 (2:34), Lauren Holland in the 1600 (6:09), and Brooke Bailey in the 100 hurdles (18.11) to close out track firsts.
Jilian Stebbins added a top high jump finish (4-10), and Lyla Earl pole vaulted 7-6 for first to complete field firsts.
Evans came in second in the 200 (28.04), Orta-Mejia was runnerup in the 400 (64.17), Paige Doty clamed second in the 1600 (6:10), Sylvia Westra finished second in the 100 hurdles (18.23), and Lauren Cummings came in second in pole vault (7-6).
Cummings was third place on the track in the 100 (13.37), Bailey third in the 300 hurdles (54.63), Cummings, Way, Emmery Davila and Rylan Adams thirded in the 4x200 relay (1:58), and Evans took third in triple jump (30-8).
Fourth, fifth, and sixth place points were accounted for by Doty, Holland, Hailey Van Nostrand, Audrey Nelson, Gonzalez, Bailey, Evans, Rhiley Miller, Ava Dominguez, Ava Campos, Danica Blaker, and Julia Veurink.
Lady Spikes seventh grade
The seventh graders scored 184 points to finish second behind La Vernia (240), and ahead of Boerne North (102), and Fredericksburg (67).
First places posted were from Summer Fahey in the 400 (65.19), and 800 (2:34), Riley Russ in the 300 hurdles (56.22), Walker Richards in shotput (32-10 1/2), and Lani Kincaid at pole vault (7-0).
Seconds coming in were Fahey in the 200 (29.13), Hattie Gilbreath in the 1600 (6:03), Wheatlynn Michael in the 100 hurdles (19.34), and Kenleigh Honeycutt in pole vault (6-6).
Third individual finishes were from Shelbie Cherwinski in the 200 (29.59), Russ in the 800 (2:47), Brady Cooksey in the 1600 (6:09), Michael in the 300 hurdles (57.89), Caylee Torres in the shotput (30-9), and Sophia Vargas in the high jump (4-6).
Relay race thirds came from the 4x100 (56.87) with Cherwinski, Johana Garcia-Ortiz, Michael, and Merrick Land, and the 4x400 (4:52) consisting of Lyla Farhoudi, Russ, Anya Garcia, and Vargas.
Points from fourth, fifth and sixth solo places were contributed by Payton Lewis, Cherwinski, Garcia, Farhoudi, Riley Harmes, Cooksey, Gilbreath, Land, Richards, Kincaid, Madison Clark, and Russ.
The 4x200 was fourth with Clark, Lewis, Garcia-Ortiz, and Kincaid.
Both teams will participate in a District Qualifiers Meet on March22 at Fredericksburg.
