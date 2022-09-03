Lady Pirates 'crush' Knippa

The Lady Pirates and Lady Rockcrushers' latest installment paid the same dividends as in the team’s previous two meetings, which meant Center Point ran its volleyball win streak to six at the expense of Knippa when the two teams played Friday at Pirate Gym.
Scores went 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18 between the pair of familiar foes, who have now faced each other four times this season with Center Point wining the past three since a tournament loss to the Uvalde County squad.
Center Point (11-8 with the victory) service-pointed 65 of its 98 points, or 66.3-percent.
Maria Diaz (15), Toree Beckerson (14), Kaylee Blackledge (13) and Destiny Johnson (13) were responsible for the majority of points. Blackledge aced three serves.
Blackledge and Carmouche sniped Knippa for eight and six kills, respectively, among the team’s total of 21. Carmouche had two blocks as well.
Kahly Mendoza pulled out eight digs, Beckerson recorded seven and Carmouche finished with six digs as the Lady Pirates recorded 34 as a unit.
Johnson assisted an even dozen of Center Point’s 19.
Center Point hosts San Antonio Stacey on Friday.
LADY PIRATES VOLLEYBALL BOXSCORE
Friday, Sep.2
CP over Knippa 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18
Stat Leaders for CP -- Kills: Kaylee Blackledge 8, Kortney Carmouche 6, Toree Beckerson 3, Destiny Johnson 3, Daniela Fuentes 1; Aces: Blackledge 3, Carmouche 2, Maria Diaz 2, Beckerson 1, Kahly Mendoza 1, Johnson 1; Service Pts: Diaz 15, Beckerson 14, Johnson 13, Blackledge 13, Mendoza 9, Carmouche 1; Assists: Johnson 12, Diaz 3, Beckerson 2, Carmouche 1, Blackledge 1; Digs: Mendoza 8, Beckerson 7, Carmouche 6, Diaz 5, Johnson 4, Blackledge 4; Blocks: Carmouche 2, Fuentes 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.