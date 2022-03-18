Pirates struggle with Beavers

The Pirates managed to swash and buckle some in the third and fourth innings, but not nearly enough to keep the Falls City Beavers from gnawing their way to a 25-7 nondistrtict baseball win over Center Point on Tuesday.
Five hits were pieced together in the third inning to prevent a shutout when the Beavers led 14-0. The hits equated to three runs scored by Houston Fuentes, Fernando Rivera and Nick Zuercher, and were the result of hits by Houston Fuentes, Rivera, Zuercher, Logan Burley and Casey Vincent.
Center Point countered again in the fourth inning when Falls City led 19-3, by getting runs from Derrick Dominguez, Houston Fuentes, Hector Cervantes and Rivera. Big blasts came from a two-run double by Cervantes, and Rivera’s triple.
“The first inning was a wash when it was scoreless and when we executed, we were doing fine,” said Center Point head coach Damian Van Winkle. “We definitely played a lot better and did some positive things even though the score dd not show it. I’m proud of how we battled."
Rivera and Houston Fuentes led the Pirates at the plate with two hits each, as well as in run scoring, where each had a pair. Cervantes and Zuercher were responsible for two RBIs apiece.
Remaining hits were by Cervantes, Zuercher, Joseph Fuentes, Logan Burley, Jeremyah Vela, Vincent, and Dominguez. Rivera and Burley also added RBI.
Zuercher started and lasted two innings and gave way to Dominguez who also went two frames, as well Cervantes came on for one inning. Zuercher took the loss.
After traveling to San Saba for its district opener, Center Point hosts Junction Friday.
PIRATES v FALLS CITY – MARCH 15
R H E
CENTER POINT 0 0 3 4 0 x x -- 7 11 11
FALLS CITY 0 7 7 5 6 x x -- 25 18 0
LP: Z uercher
DBL: Cervantes, Burley
TRIPLE: Rivera
HBP: Vela
SB: Dominguez, Zuercher, H. Fuentes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.