Antlers drop heartbreaker to Dripping Springs

Tivy left the tying run stranded on third base Friday when the Antlers suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Dripping Springs in District 26-5A baseball action at Antlers Field.
The loss left Tivy 3-5 in district, and marked the Antlers third one-run setback against league opposition.
Dripping Springs scored the winning run in its half of the sixth inning when a misplayed fly ball resulted in an inside the park homerun.
Eric Tenery was charged with the loss during a solid effort, where he pitched six innings as he struckout nine Tigers, allowed just four hits and walked one.
Wiley Flores, on base in the bottom of the seventh, was at third base when Lex Lipka went down swinging as Tivy’s third out.
Flores entered the game to run for catcher Tanner Beck, who began Tivy’s threat with a single. Bailey Blaker’s hard ground ball moved Flores to third.
Beck and Sam Letz had two hits each for Tivy. Tenery and Stormy Rhodes popped for one apiece.
Tivy slipped to 11-13 overall.
The Antlers are at San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Friday.
TIVY v DRIPPING SPRINGS – APRIL 1
R H E
TIVY 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 6 0
DRIPPING SPRINGS 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 -- 1 4 0
LP: Tenery
SB: Rhodes
