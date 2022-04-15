HPMS eighth graders sweep Loma Alta

Hal Peterson Middle School eighth graders swept Loma Alta in the first game of the inaugural season for both the Lady Spikes and Spikes teams Thursday night at Spikes Stadium.
Lady Spikes eighth grade
The HPMS eighth grade girls won their soccer season opener at home 2-0 over Loma Alta (Medina Valley ISD) on Thursday.
Ainslee Gilbreath scored the first goal off an assist from Lilia Gonzales.
The second goal was by Melina Campos.
HPMS’ schedule for both seventh and eighth grade consists of three Boerne teams (Voss, North, South), Loma Alta, and Fredericksburg.
Seventh grade games are played on Tuesdays, while eighth graders take the field on Thursdays.
The Lady Spikes travel to Boerne Voss for the second game of the season.
The girls are coached by Gina Seracen and the boys by Andrew Lozano. Tivy High School head coaches Reece Zunker (boys) and Mart Garcia (girls) are offering up their advice about the developing teams.
Spikes eighth grade
Mateo Cardenas scored the first-ever goal for the eighth grade Spikes soccer program in a home game won by HPMS 3-0 over Loma Alta.
Cardenas’ goal was made possible by a pass from Sebastian Gonzalez in only the sixth minute of action.
Jake Zirkel netted a second goal 10 minutes after Cardenas when Zirkel’s move went in on a volley from 30 yards.
Cardenas again found the back of the net with an assist coming from Zirkel for the Spikes’ final goal in the second half.
Chris Falcon and Hayden Rodriguez split time in goal, and Rodriguez had two saves.
An away game at Boerne Voss is next on the schedule Thursday.
Planning for the future
HPMS soccer, as with any KISD sub-varsity program, is designed to develop athletes for upper tier competition at the high school level.
To that end, Tivy head boys’ coach Reece Zunker offered his take on this Spring’s inaugural season.
“Starting Middle School soccer has been talked about for a while, and finally the opportunity and facilities allowed for it to happen. Once the details were figured out and we had our numbers on expenses, they were presented to Coach Jones (KISD Athletic Director David Jones) and Dr. Foust (KISD Superintendent Mark Foust). They were completely supportive of the program,” said Zunker. “Creating another program in Kerrville that is continuing to grow throughout the world, only creates more opportunities for KISD students to be involved in something positive and to be productive."
“The numbers of participants has been great, the kids have responded well, and have done a good job of coming ready to go, and we want to give as many players a chance to progress and compete as possible,” said Zunker. “We are hoping the kids have fun, keep their interest of soccer, and gain a knowledge of high school vocab and concepts, so when they get to high school we can progress faster."
