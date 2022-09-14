Lady Antler JV, freshmen dominate SA Wagner

The Lady Antler sub-varsity volleyball teams made winning look easy with a clean sweep of visiting San Antonio Wagner Tuesday night in loop play.
Junior Varsity
The junior varsity Lady Antlers defeated Wagner in straight sets, 25-9, 25-22 to run their record to 9-5 overall and 1-1 in their own district race.
Leighton Hale was kills leader at eight and co-led digs with eight along with Adalyn Kincaid.
Livy Bernhard assisted a dozen times and aced five serves.
Getting the victory over Wagner came after opening district in a tough loss to New Braunfels Canyon, 13-25, 24-26.
Stat toppers in the NB Canyon match were Anna Canty’s five kills, Hale’s 13 digs, Kincaid’s three aces and Rowan Garcia and Lauren Jones blocking one shot each.
Freshmen
Tivy’s freshmen volleyball team also evened its district mark 1-1 by beating Wagner 25-6, 25-12.
Madeline Copeland and Belia Gomez served four aces apiece.
“Kills were pretty evenly spread throughout the entire front row. The girls did well, working as a team and keeping energy high. Tristan Kohl was a standout with her positive energy on and off the court,” said freshman coach Amanda Nicholson.
The win followed an opening district loss to New Braunfels Canyon, 18-25, 24-26.
Copeland made four kills, Ava Lea O'Donnell had three kills, Madison Stueber had six assists, and Gomez soloed three blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.