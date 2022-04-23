BOERNE – Hal Peterson Middle School eighth grade soccer teams went 0-1-1 against Boerne Voss on Thursday.
Lady Spikes eighth grade
The Lady Spikes, like their seventh grade counterparts earlier in the week, found themselves tied 1-1 when the match finished.
Melina Campos scored HPMS’ goal.
“We played a very well organized team and the Lady Spikes responded with grit. I made a few changes in the way we attacked and we were able to hold them off. Our defense worked hard to keep them from scoring, but an unlucky call gave them a direct kick in the last 45 seconds of the game,” said head coach Gina Seracen.
The eighth grade girls are 1-0-1, and host Boerne North on Thursday starting at 5 p.m.
Spikes eighth grade
The Spikes lost 7-1 to fall to 1-1 and they also host Boerne North at 6 p.m. Thursday. Mateo Cardenas helped the Spikes avoid being shutout when he dribbled a pass by several defenders to beat the keeper.
