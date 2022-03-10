BUDA – Tivy lost a heartbreaker, 1-0, to Buda Johnson in girls’ 26-5A soccer action Tuesday.
The Jaguars made their line goal in the first half.
Tivy’s goalie Taylor McCrory showed well with six saves, and Tivy had 10 shots of its own at Johnson’s end of the field.
Pilar Garcia and Sienna Villanueva had three attempts each, and two apiece were from Carmela Garcia and Ashley Cale.
“It was a hard-fought game. The girls played with heart, never gave up and fought hard,” said Tivy head coach Marty Garcia.
