Lady Spikes take three games from Wimberley

Winning 3-out-4 has become the norm for Hal Peterson Middle School, which did it again in Thursday’s middle school volleyball matches against Wimberley when the eighth graders won on the road and seventh graders split at Spikes Gym.
Lady Spikes 8A
The Lady Spikes 8A team defeated Wimberley in three sets, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23
Brady Cooksey had a double-double in HPMS’ win with 11 kills, and 10 assists, plus serving eight points with five being aces.
Merrick Land landed eight assists for tops in that stat category, added six kills, and threw down a pair of aces. Lani Kincaid capped eight digs to lead the Lady Spikes, and made five kills.
Riley Russ’ all-around performance resulted in three aces among seven service points, six digs, and two assists. Walker Richards also had a well-rounded effort with six kills, and six digs. Brenna Davila ended with five digs.
Lady Spikes 8B
The 8B team swept Wimberley in straight sets, 23-25, 25-15, when seven Lady Spikes figured in service points that involved 18 aces.
Laurde Davis had five aces as part of her match high 11 points, and she assisted on three other points.
Half of Leah Peschel’s eight points came from four aces. Alivia Huffman aced four balls, and finished with five points, and three digs.
Four points each happened when Byntlee Vasquez, and Taylor Sanchez were up. Vasquez aced three balls, and Sanchez one.
Hannah Davis aced once. Peyton Lewis paced kills when she made three.
Lady Spikes 7A
After winning the first set, HPMS 7A was unable to fend off Wimberley’s rally, falling by set scores of 12-25, 25-15, 22-25.
Madylin Smaolsky had a hot serving hand that had her with 13 points, and she shared ace honors with Jaylynn Mitchell as each had six. Mitchell had seven points, and nine digs.
Five points apiece came from serves by Carolina Smithson, and Haven Adams. Smithson was team leader with 10 digs, while Adams took five digs. Parker Jachade had eight kills that led the team, and she came up with half a dozen digs.
More digs, and their totals went to Emery Hall (6), Annabelle Stebbins (5), Smaolsky (3), Safari Spears (2), Eliott Lackey (1), and Sophie Gonzalez (1).
Lady Spikes 7B
The Lady Spikes 7B squad brought out the brooms in sweeping Wimberley in two sets 7B 26-24, 25-18.
A balanced effort was evident from service points that came from Raygen Dunbar (9), Kendall Nelson (6), two each from Hadley Dinkla, Olivia Loop, Morgan Sleeper, and Katlynn Way, and one from Reese Wentrcek.
Dunbar aced four of her serves, and two clean serves were put over the net by Loop and Nelson. One ace apiece went over by Aiyanna Holmes, Sleeper, and Katlynn Way.
Dunbar with four digs, and Mackenzie Hopson getting three were digs leaders. Loop dug two balls, and one was by Sleeper.
Nelson made two kills, and one each was from Holmes, Loop, Way, and Reese Wentrcek.
All Lady Spikes teams face Fredericksburg this Thursday when the eighth-grade hosts, and seventh is at Fredericksburg.
