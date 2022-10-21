Tivy Team Tennis ends season in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy team tennis finished its best-ever season in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals level in matches against Alamo Heights on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Northside Tennis Center.
Tivy’s run ended when the Mules won all but two competitions, ending Tivy’s season at 14-8.
Evan Salinas and Sara Bowers were victorious in mixed doubles, and Carolina Chedzoy won her sets in girls’ singles.
Bowers, Marlowe Chalfant, Aiden Chaney, Ernest Chedzoy and Luis Ramirez were Tivy’s seniors who helped the program take bi-district and area wins.
