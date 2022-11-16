Antlers hold off South San

San Antonio South San proved stubborn, but Tivy was resilient enough to hold off the Bobcats 55-42 at Antler Gym on Tuesday to move to 2-0 in early season boys’ basketball action.
Tivy led 12-8 after one quarter, and trailed twice in the third period before erupting for a 12-2 run in over the final 4:05 to lead 43-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats were up 32-31 when Quentin Vega and Jackson Johnston bucketed inside the paint and Jaden Frausto provided a boost with a three-pointer. Vega again went inside and Mason Carlile bombed a trey with under two minutes in the third quarter to have Tivy up 43-34 at the completion of the frame.
Carlile led Tivy’s scoring with 13 points and recorded five steals. Vega and Frausto ended with 12 points apiece. Mekhi Frazier had six, Robert Jackson four, Jackson Johnston and Jaxson Kincaid three apiece, while Luke Johnston provided the remaining two points.
Jackson Johnston’s court time was his first in over a year since his junior season was canceled due to a severe leg injury. Jackson Johnston started as a freshman and sophomore.
“It felt so good to be back playing,” said Jackson Johnston, who is one of several footballers transitioning to the hardwood after Tivy’s grid campaign ended in the first round of the playoffs.
“We are not quite where we need to be, but our guys are playing well together. There are things we need to improve on such as dribbling and rebounding, but we are already playing the Tivy brand of basketball, which is to be physical,” said Tivy head coach Joe Davis.
ANTLERS BOXSCORE
Tivy Antlers 55, SA South San 42
Tivy – 12 15 16 12 -- 55
South San -- 8 16 10 8 -- 42
ANTLERS – Mason Carlile 4-1-2-13, Quentin Vega 5-0-2-12, Jaden Frausto 3-2-0-12, Mekhi Frazier 1-0-4-6, Robert Jackson 2-0-0-4, Jaxson Kincaid 0-1-0-3, Jackson Johnston 1-0-1-3, Luke Johnston 0-0-2-2
SOUTH SAN – L. Saldana 2-3-0-13, Puente 3-0-2-8, Vargas 2-1-0-7, J. Hernandez 2-0-2-6, A. Hernandez 0-2-0-6, W. Saldana 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 27, South San 24
Free Throws: Tivy -- 11 of 15 (73.3-percent); South San -- 4 of 10 (40.0-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Frausto (2), Carlile (1), Kincaid (1); South San – L. Saldana (3), A. Hernandez (2), Vargas (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.