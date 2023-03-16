Antlers fall to SV in district opener

Smithson Valley hitting stressed Tivy’s pitching and the Rangers own pitchers effectively shutdown Antlers’ bats when the two sides began District 26-5A baseball play Tuesday, March 14 at Antler Field where the Rangers won 9-1.
“They were ready, and we were not,” said Tivy head coach Chris Russ.
The Rangers, a move down from Class 6A when UIL realignment was announced in February, have been predicted as the district favorite. Smithson Valley wasted little time in living up to that forecast.
The Rangers scored all the runs they needed in the first inning when they sent six batters to the plate. Behind an 11-hit attack, Smithson Valley tacked on single runs in the second, third, and fourth innings before posting four more in the fifth.
Christian Powers, who had been injured, came in for relief for the final two innings. Powers gave Tivy some positive looks when he faced only eight batters, striking out one, allowing one hit, and walking one. He forced three fly balls, plus two infield raps that were converted into Rangers outs.
“Christian is a hard worker, and after throwing some in the bullpen he was ready to go. It was time for him to throw, and he pitched well,” said Russ.
Powers was one of four Tivy pitchers who were rattled for 11 total hits by Smithson Valley.
Stormy Rhodes started, lasting two and two-thirds innings. Rhodes allowed three hits, struckout three, walked four, and was charged with three earned runs while suffering the loss.
Jayden Harrington gave up seven hits in two innings. Andrew Gierisch tossed one-third of an inning before handing the ball to Powers.
Tivy’s usual potent bats were limited to two hits, one apiece by Tanner Beck and Guy Flores.
Beck’s single came in the second, Flores’ in the third. Flores also reached base in the fifth when his grounder was misplayed, resulting in Adan Hernandez scoring off the error. Hernandez was on by way of a walk.
TIVY ANTLERS v SMITHSON VALLEY
Tuesday, March 14
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 -- 1 2 3
SMITHSON VALLEY -- 2 1 1 1 4 0 0 -- 9 11 1
LP: Stormy Rhodes (2 2/3 innings, 3 hits, 3 K’s, 4 walks)
