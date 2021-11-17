Hawks fall to Thrashers in season opener

San Marcos Home School beat Our Lady of the Hills 64-41 Tuesday at Callioux Gymnasium in the Hawks basketball season opener.
Sam Ibarra led the Hawks with 14 points.
Michael Barraza scored 12 and the remainder came from Daniel Schultz with nine points, Treves Hyde with four and Austin McDorman with two.
OLH sank seven of 12 free throws, while the Thrashers were good on five of 10.
The Hawks try for their first win when they host SA Holy Cross on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
OLH HAWKS BOXSCORE v SAN MARCOS HOME SCHOOL
OLH 7 9 12 13 (41)
SMHS 19 20 12 13 (64)
OLH (41) Sam Ibarra 3-2-2-14, Michael Barraza 2-2-2-12, Daniel Schultz 3-0-3-9, Treves Hyde 2-0-0-4, Austin McDorman 1-0-0-2
SMHS (64) Diego Colon 6-1-0-15, Joe Longoria 6-0-1-13, Nijah Collier 4-0-0-8, Addison Culver 2-0-4-8, Ezra Morgan 0-2-0-6, Toby Juarez 1-1-0-5, Bryson Culver 2-0-0-4, Mitch Mack 0-1-0-3, David Davis 1-0-0-2
Halftime: SMHS 39, OLH 16
3 Pointers: OLH Barraza (2), Ibarra (2); SMHS Morgan (2) Colon (1),Juarez (1)
FT’s: OLH 12-7 (58.3-percent), SMHS 10-5 (50-percent)
