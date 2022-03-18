Lady Antlers end season with loss to Dripping Springs

A season of positive steps forward came to a bittersweet end for the Lady Antlers soccer team Wednesday in a home field 4-1 loss to District 26-5A champion Dripping Springs.
Ashley Cale scored Tivy’s final goal of the year in the second half, marking only the second time in district play that the unbeaten district titlist Tigers allowed a goal.
“Champion (Boerne) was the other team that scored on them. Hopefully, Dripping Springs goes far in the playoffs. I think we made them better by the way we battled,” said Tivy head coach Marty Garcia.
Goalie Taylor McCrory battled some rough spots and shots, but wound up making 12 saves that were divided between four in the first half and eight in the second.
Aslee Zirkel also had a couple of shots on goal, including a header that narrowly missed going in.
“There was a lot of adversity during the season, but I’m very happy with this team. We would pop back up and continue fighting. The girls walked away tough, and although we lose five seniors, we will have a good team with who we have coming back. I think we’ll be alright,” said Garcia.
Tivy wrapped up its first year under Garcia’s direction by doubling last year’s district win total (6-8-2 compared to 3-11-2). Overall, Tivy went 10-10-2.
During the final eight district matches the Lady Antlers were 3-3-2, and overcame a five-game losing streak at one point.
“This team has created a family environment, and along with our new middle school program, we will be fine,” Garcia said.
Along with Zirkel, Tivy graduates Carmela Garcia, Bianca Rodelo, Pilar Garcia, and Zoe Pelton.
(0) comments
