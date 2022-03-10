Antlers down SAVM

Tivy evened its District 26-5A baseball record, and season mark in the process, when the Antlers beat San Antonio Veterans Memorial 7-3 Tuesday in Tivy’s first home game of the year.
The Antlers struck for three runs in both the first and second innings and added one in the fifth enroute to getting to 6-6 overall and 1-1 for district. The Patriots scored their runs in the fourth inning.
Kale Lackey had two hits, scored two runs and batted in two runs to be Tivy’s big bat.
One hit each was from Adan Hernandez, Eric Tenery and Bailey Blaker. Sam Letz also scored twice as did Hayden Kneese, while Hernandez scored one run. Tenery and Stormy Rhodes had remaining RBIs.
Extra base hits were doubles by Tenery and Blaker, as well a triple by Lackey. Kneese stole a base and got the save in relief of Tenery.
Tenery went 3 2/3 innings where he allowed just two hits, and struckout eight. Kneese pitched 3 1/3 with four strikeouts.
TIVY v SA VETERANS MEMORIAL – MARCH 8
R H E
TIVY 3 0 3 0 1 0 x -- 7 5 1
SAVM 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 -- 3 2 2
WP: Tenery
Save: Kneese
Triple: Lackey
Dbl: Tenery, Blaker
SB: Kneese
HBP: Tanner Beck
