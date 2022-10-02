OLH XC participates in Poth meet

POTH – Our Lady of the Hills wrapped up its regular season of invitational meets when the Lady Hawks and Hawks competed at the Poth Pirates Cross Country Races held Saturday at Poth City Park.
With its roster filled mostly with freshmen and sophomores, OLH chose to enter the JV division against the likes of solid programs from Poth, Lytle, Karnes City, La Vernia, Floresville, Jourdanton, and Universal City Randolph.
The Lady Hawks finished sixth in the team standings behind 2-miles times posted by Escandra Esparaza (31st, 16:37), Tania Angel (35th, 16:48), Jojo Arredondo (40th, 17:42), Sophie Mein (43rd, 18:13), and Maya Mein (46th, 19:33). There were 53 entries.
Albert Vasquez (40th, 23:08), Francis Arredondo (42nd, 23:41), and Alex Flores (49th, 28:59) were OLH’s trio in the boys’ race where 54 runners started the day.
OLH now has one month to condition before the TAPPS State meet in Waco.
