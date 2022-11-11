CP's Blackledge signs with Texas Tech

Lady Pirates softball standout Kaylee Blackledge signed a letter of intent to play for Texas Tech University in the Fall during a special ceremony held at Center Point High School earlier this week.
In 2021, Blackledge was selected to the Class 2A All-State Team by the Texas Girls Coach’s Association.
Blackledge posted 13 pitching wins as Center Point went 13-6 and into the playoffs this season, registering 268 strikeouts and walking only 34 batters in 108 2/3 innings of work. She posted an earned run average (ERA) of 0.77 for her sophomore year.
Using her bat, Blackledge compiled a batting average of .628 with 27 hits out of 43 plate appearances. Blackledge struck out only twice. She had eight homeruns, nine doubles, a triple, scored 39 runs and batted in 34 runs. She was hit by pitches 22 times.
Blackledge’s on base percentage was .784 and her slugging percentage wound up at 1.442.
