Spikes 8C, 7C teams down Alamo Heights

SAN ANTONIO - In football games played Monday night between Hal Peterson Middle School 8C and 7C teams versus Alamo Heights’ program, the Spikes won both contests.
Spikes 8C
The Spikes 8C team rallied from a 6-0 deficit to win 12-6.
Shawn Ramos scored both touchdowns for the Spikes with runs of six and three yards. His final TD was set up when he raced 55 yards.
Leading tacklers were Phoenix Richards and Jackson Clemons, who each had a sack plus a tackle for lost yardage.
Spikes 7C
The HPMS 7C team won 20-14.
Hunter McDonald scored with a 35-yard run, Jayton Rodriguez equaled that with his own 35-yarder to the endzone and Caden Germany sprinted 45 yards for the final TD.
McDonald threw to Germany for one of the PATs.
Defensive leaders included Josh Rodriguez having an interception and two tackles, Zeke Webber getting a TFL, and Corinthian Claudio with two tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.