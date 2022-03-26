Center Point ties for silver at Pirate Relays

Center Point garnered a quartet of first places in the varsity boys’ division at its own Pirate Relays held Thursday and tied for second overall in the team standings.
Jose Villalobos won the 100 meters with a time of 11.2. Taylor Vela was first in the 3200 at 11:33. Nick Davidson threw the shot 38-11 1/4 for first place. Derrick Dominguez, Alvaro Bustamante, Hector Cervantes and Villalobos won the 4x200 in 1:37.
Dominguez was second in the 300 hurdles (43.99) and pole vault (10-0), while Jake Laque threw 38-5 1/2 for second in that event behind his teammate.
Dominguez, Bustamante, Cervantes and Villalobos joined for third place in the 4x100 (46.10). Bustamante took a solo third in the triple jump with 37-2.
Davidson was fourth in discus (86-10) and Vela ran fourth in the 800 meter race (2:18).
Llano won the varsity boys’ title (169) followed by the Pirates and Harper with 112 each. Sabinal (69), Ingram (50), Knippa (32), San Antonio Stacey (28) and Medina (14) rounded out the list of teams.
The junior varsity Pirates were competitive based on first places from Jesse Segura in the 1600 and 3200 (5:47, 12:31), Tyler Williams in the long jump (165-10 1/2), Dominick Rodriguez in shotput (31-10 3/4) and Mauricio Gallegos in triple jump (36-7).
The JV Pirates were second in their division, only behind Llano.
Center Point is at Harper’s Longhorn Relays on Thursday.
