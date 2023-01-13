BOERNE – Center Point traveled to Boerne for its first official girls’ soccer match on Thursday where the Lady Pirates were defeated by Geneva, 6-1.
Jazmin Gonzalez scored off an assist from Bianca Bustamante.
Keeper Kahly Mendoza did stop 20-plus shots, however and earned praise from Geneva’s coach, according to Center Point head girls’ coach Lovey Ortiz.
Center Point’s remaining games of its first-ever season are with KIPP University Prep, Tivy’s JV, and Georgetown Gateway Prep.
