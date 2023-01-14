Lady Antlers dominate SAVM

SAN ANTONIO – The Tivy girls wrapped up the first round of District 26-5A basketball play with a 76-36 whipdown of San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Friday, raising Tivy’s district record to 5-2.
Tivy, 15-5 overall and winners of two straight, received a season high 16 points from Kyra Wheatfall to match Riley Dill’s 16.
Solaya Gorham and Desire Alvarado each dropped in 10 points. Emma Schumacher scored nine. Addie Kincaid added seven, while four apiece were courtesy of Maddie Fiedler and Desiree Abrigo.
The Lady Antlers host New Braunfels Canyon on Friday, Jan. 20.
LADY ANTLERS BOXSCORE
Friday, Jan. 13
TIVY 76, VETERANS MEMORIAL 36
Tivy – 22 25 15 14 -- 76
VM -- 3 16 9 8 -- 36
Tivy – Riley Dill 7-0-2-16, Kyra Wheatfall 5-2-0-16, Solaya Gorham 5-0-0-10, 4, Desire Alvarado 4-0-2-10, Emma Schumacher 2-1-2-9, Addie Kincaid 2-1-0-7, Desiree Abrigo 2-0-0-4, Maddie Fiedler 2-0-0-4
VM – Lenoir 6-1-0-15, Watson 0-2-0-6, Gholson 2-1-0-5, Brinson 0-1-1-4, Rodriguez 0-1-3, Garcia 0-0-1-1, Rozier 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 47, VM 19
Free Throws: Tivy – 6 of 7 (85.7--percent); VM – 3 of 8 (37.5-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Schumacher (1), Kincaid (1); VM – Watson (2),Lenoir (1), Brinson (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.