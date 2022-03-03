Lady Antlers sock Seguin

Tivy packed several games worth of goals into one match Tuesday when the Lady Antlers went off on Seguin 10-0 at home and climbed to .500 (6-6) in District 26-5A.
Ashlee Zirkel's hat trick of three goals led Tivy, which saw half a dozen players figure in scoring.
Stella Hendricks put in two and one each showed up from Rowyn Bowlby, Carmela Garcia, Pilar Garcia, Zoe Pelton, and Lauryn Rodgers.
Tivy built an 8-0 lead to cruise to the win in which Bowlby assisted for two goals, whileBella Aguilar, Bianca Rodelo and Pilar Garcia with one apiece also chipped in.
Tivy's aggressive offense was evident by 22 shots that peppered Seguin's goal, led by Bowlby and Ashley Cale attempting five shots apiece. Two tries each were by Carolyn Bond, Hannah Aspinall. Hendricks. Aguilar, Carmela Garcia, Rodelo, Pilar Garcia, Taylor McCrory and Zirkel tapped in with single shots.
Tuesday's victory also was Tivy's 10th against nine losses.
"We got more creative offensively and began finishing. Defensively, we had some great energy and used more options for attacking. It was time to put on a positive show," said Tivy head coach Marty Garcia.
(0) comments
