Tivy Tennis pushes past Canyon

At less than 100-percent, Carlee Wren hung tough, and won Saturday’s deciding match against her girls’ singles opponent which pushed Tivy past New Braunfels Canyon 10-9 in District 26-5A team tennis hosted by Tivy at the H-E-B Tennis Courts.
“Carlee is the hero. She played sick and won the match,” said Tivy head coach Kirk Kniffen.
Wren’s singles achievement for the Lady Antlers was one of several on the day that propelled Tivy to 3-1 for district play, along with Kendall Gregory, White, Cameron Baker, and Claire Tull.
Boys’ singles winners were Micah Garrett, Augie Fenner, and John Carlson.
Doubles success as spurred on by Ariel Green/Kendall Gregory and Francis Lockwood/Madeleine Hayes, Garrett/Fenner, Will Sumner/John Carlson, and Luke Green/Hattie Ahrens.
Seguin was supposed to be part of the district doubleheader, but defaulted to Tivy.
Another H-E-B Tennis Courts-based match with Boerne Champion on Tuesday is to be followed up Tuesday, Sep. 26 at Comal Pieper.
