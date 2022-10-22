Lady Antlers clinch playoff berth with win over SAVM

Tivy fended off challenges by San Antonio Veterans Memorial to manage 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 wins over the Patriots on Friday, which clinched a playoff berth for this year’s Lady Antlers volleyball team.
The win gave Tivy an 8-5 mark against District 26-5A competition and was the 20th overall victory. With one regular season match on the docket, the Lady Antlers can take sole possession of third place with a win in the season finale against Boerne Champion on Tuesday.
It was not always easy for Tivy to sweep the Patriots out of Antler Gym, and take the season series from Veterans Memorial.
Tivy’s 2-0 lead in the first set quickly evaporated when the Patriots served ahead by as many as five points twice, 9-4, 10-5.
Hattie Ahrens stepped to the line, however, and aced a serve as one of her three which tied the set 11-11. Maddy Fiedler continued shortly thereafter with six service marks that put Tivy up for good, 18-13. Kills by Allie Finch and Stella Hendricks hastened along Tivy’s rally during Fielder’s serving time.
Emma Miller was at the line after Taylor Kubacak placed one of her match-high 15 kills, and Miller had the final three points.
Second set action was back-and-forth until Karlyn Dyal served Tivy in front 12-10, breaking open the set that was tied eight times before Dyal’s efforts that were complimented by one of Taylor Kubacak’s 15 kills. Kubacak slid four more points over the net when she served, taking Tivy’s advantage to 18-14.
Judah Davis, Dyal, and Kubacak figured in another run that increased Tivy’s lead to 24-15 when Davis served, and Dyal and Kubacak killed. After the Patriots broke serve, Dyal ended the match with one of her 12 kills.
Tivy led the entire way in set three, but the Patriots did not go quietly when they cut Tivy’s set-point lead of 24-19 to 24-21 before the Lady Antlers snuffed out any thoughts of comeback.
“We survived homecoming which threw our routine off a little, and Judah, Hattie and Ellie all stepped up when we needed them,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates of the sophomore trio that filled in nicely in the absence of team members who sat out with injuries.
“We were able to use everyone and solidified a playoff spot,” Coates said.
JV, Freshmen win
The Lady antlers junior varsity team defeated Veterans Memorial 25-18, 25-15 to run its overall record to 14-11 and district slate to 6-7 to complete a 2-0 week for the junior varsity.
Match-ending stats had Anna Canty, Leighton Hale, and Adalyn Kincaid with five kills each, Livy Bernhard leading assists with 10, Kincaid having nine digs, and Kincaid and Hale acing two serves apiece.
The win over Veterans Memorial came after an earlier-in-the-week 25-20, 25-14 win over Seguin in which Hale had 12 kills, Bernhard had 13 assists and one block, Canty spotted 10 digs, and Kincaid aced three serves.
The freshman dominated Veterans Memorial, winning in two sets 25-21, 25-11
LADY ANTLERS VOLLEYBALL BOXSCORE
Friday, Oct. 21
Tivy over SA Veterans Memorial 25-17, 25-16, 25-21
Stat Leaders for Tivy: Kills: Taylor Kubacak 15, Karlyn Dyal 12, Stella Hendricks 7, Reelyn Andreas 2, Allie Finch 1; Aces: Hattie Ahrens 3, Kubacak 2, Dyal 2, Madellyn Fiedler 1, Emma Miller 1, Hendricks 1; Assists: - Fiedler-19, Dyal 11, Kubacak 6, Miller 1; Blocks Finch 1, Andreas 1, Dyal 1; Digs: Miller 9, Hendricks 8, Fiedler 7, Dyal 7, Kubacak 7, Judah Davis 6, Ahrens 2, Finch 1
