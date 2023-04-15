Tivy thrashes Thunderbirds 17-3

Clinging to a 2-1 lead when they came to bat in the top of the third, the Tivy Antlers unloaded with a barrage of runs to throttle the Thunderbirds 17-3 when Tivy hosted San Antonio Wagner Friday, completing a sweep of their 26-5A baseball series.
Tivy scored six runs in its half of the third, added another nine in the fourth, and evened its district record at 5-5 by winning for the fifth time in six games. The Antlers went to 15-11-1 overall.
The win set up four huge games for the Antlers moving forward.
“We are right in the district race, and it’s a cliche to say it but we just have to take care of business one game at a time,” said Tivy head coach Chris Russ.
Tivy, Boerne Champion and Comal Pieper are all jockeying for spots three and four in terms of the playoffs.
“Canyon (New Braunfels) and Smithson Valley are first and second. This win puts us right back in the chase with Champion and Pieper. Our two games with Pieper are big,” Russ said.
The Antlers split with Champion, face Pieper in back-to-backs, and close out regular season action against SA Veterans Memorial.
“We got to their bullpen and took advantage of their errors,” said Chris Russ referring to Tivy’s latest win.
Wagner pitchers allowed 10 hits that included five going for extra bases, and Thunderbird throwers walked seven in addition to hitting two batters. Once on, Tivy stole three bases.
“We had some balls hit well, others that would have been out without the wind blowing in like it was. We took our walks and stole some bases,” Russ said.
Tivy’s starting pitcher Eric Tenery, and reliever Aiden Cline combined to limit Wagner to two hits while striking out 12.
“Eric was a little off, and his mechanics were not quite as right as he would like, but he was still solid. Aiden came out and did well and we have several guys that can come in and pitch well when we need them to,” Russ said.
Tenery’s totals showed nine strikeout victims, three walks, two earned runs, and only one hit. Wagner’s one hit against Tenery was a single coming in the third. Cline gave up a two-out single in the fifth when he also registered his three K’s.
Tivy got on the scoreboard in the second when Bailey Blaker and Guy Flores singled around a triple by Hayden Kneese. Those hits brought in Wiley Flores and Kneese for an early 2-0 lead. Kneese and Guy Flores ended with two hits apiece. Wiley Flores was on base as a courtesy runner for Blaker.
Wagner took advantage of a pair of third inning walks to generate a run in the bottom of the third, cutting Tivy’s lead to 2-1, but the Antlers sent 11 batters to the plate when they were up. That attack created six runs in the form of Cline, Adan Hernandez, Stormy Rhodes, Garrett Abel, Kneese, and Guy Flores.
Another dozen at bats in the fourth finalized Tivy’s thrashing when four walks, one hit batter, a single, double, and triple did the trick.
Runs scored were from Hernandez (twice), Landon Barnett, Rhodes, Abel (twice), Kneese, Guy Flores, and Cline. Abel singled, Kneese doubled, and Hernandez had the triple. Walks were issued to Hernandez, Barnett, Rhodes, and Cline. Tanner Beck was on due to being hit by a pitch, and Abel went on base as a courtesy runner for Tivy’s catcher.
Cline, Kneese and Guy Flores led hits with two each. Hernandez, Abel, and Kneese scored three runs apiece. Kneese had three RBI to finish off a stellar two-sport week in which he also qualified for the area track and field meet as a member of Tivy’s 4x200 relay. Guy Flores will also compete at the meet in the long jump.
TIVY ANTLERS v SA WAGNER
Friday, April 14
R H E
TIVY – 0 2 6 9 x x x -- 17 10 2
WAGNER -- 0 0 1 2 0 x x -- 3 2 4
TRIPLE: Adan Hernandez, Hayden Kneese
DBL: Eric Tenery, Aiden Cline, Kneese
SB: Tanner Beck, Landon Barnett, Stormy Rhodes
HBP: Beck, Kneese
WP: Tenery (3 3/3 innings, 1 hit, 9 K’s, 3 walks)
SAVE: Cline
