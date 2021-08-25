Lady Antlers bring home win over Heights

SAN ANTONIO – The Lady Antlers began the District 26-5A portion of their volleyball season by beating Alamo Heights 25-22, 24-26, 14-25, 25-23, 15-7 on Tuesday night at Mules Gym
Tivy received a myriad of efforts to comeback after being down 2-1 in sets. Ally Scheidle spearheaded the takedown with 21 kills, two aces, and 25 digs.
Taylor Kubacak added 15 kills, 28 assists, and 12 digs. Stella Hendricks put down a dozen kills and had two blocks. Tyler Elkins served three aces and pulled out 21 digs. Karlyn Dyal went off for 25 assists and 11 digs. Hailey Davis at three and Ally Finch with one added to blocked shots. Emma Miller came away with 14 digs.
“It was a great team effort with contributions from everywhere,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates.
The Lady Antlers will host the TFND Invitational Tournament this weekend at Antler Gym.
