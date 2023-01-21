Antlers secure win over Canyon

NEW BRAUNFELS – Tivy stayed on track on the road when the Antlers posted their fifth District 26-5A basketball victory Friday with a 55-46 decision over New Braunfels Canyon.
The Antlers earned a 19th overall win behind scoring that was led by Quentin Vega’s 18 points, plus 16 more from Jaden Frausto and 12 for Jackson Johnston.
Mason Carlile, Mekhi Frazier and Rylan Schumacher also recorded makes.
Tivy went to 5-2 for league outings, and got to 19-6 for all games.
TIVY ANTLERS v NEW BRAUNFELS CANYON
Friday, Jan. 20
Tivy 55, NB Canyon 46
Tivy -- 18 13 9 15 -- 55
Canyon -- 10 14 8 14 -- 46
TIVY – Quentin Vega 4-1-7-18, Jaden Frausto 3-2-4-16, Jackson Johnston 6-0-0-12, Mason Carlile 1-0-2-4, Mekhi Frazier 0-1-0-3, Rylan Schumacher 1-0-0-2
CANYON – Scriber 7-0-1-15, Muckenfuss 0-3-0-9, Hernandez 0-3-0-9, Harris 2-1-0-7, Walker 2-0-0-4, Casarez 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 31, Canyon 24
Free Throws: Tivy – 13 of 15 (86.6-percent); Canyon – 1 of 3 (33.3-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Frausto (2), Vega (1); Canyon – Muckenfuss (3), Hernandez (3), Harris (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.