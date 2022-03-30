Blackledge tosses no-hitter, Lady Pirates sweep San Saba

SAN SABA – After struggling in three straight losses, Center Point jumped back into contention in the District 29-2A softball race by burying the San Saba Armadillos in a doubleheader played Tuesday in road game action.
The twinbill was scheduled when he team’s first meeting was delayed due to San Saba still playing postseason basketball. Center Point went to 3-4 in district and 10-5 overall.
Scores favored the Lady Pirates 9-2 in Game 1 and 19-0 in Game 2, where Kaylee Blackledge threw a no-hitter and ran her district strikeout total to 96 in six games.
Center Point hammered across four runs in the first inning of Game 1, added three in the second and one each in third and fourth.
Jasmine Pena had two of Center Point’s three hits and Blackledge had the other.
Blackledge and Chasity Holt scored twice, while one run each was credited to Destiny Johnson, Samantha Castaneda, Toree Beckerson, Pena and Chloe Williams.
Blackledge doubled and led Center Point RBI with two. Castaneda had the other.
From her pitcher’s spot, Blackledge limited San Saba to two hits, no earned runs and whiffed 19 while walking just one.
In the second game that was called after three innings due to softball’s 15-run rule, Center Point got half a dozen strikeouts from Blackledge who also came up big with her bat when she recorded two hits, four runs scored and three RBI.
Castaneda, Beckerson, Holt and Grace Geurin were in for one hit each.
Johnson and Holt scored three times apiece, Beckerson, Geurin and Tania Duran came in twice, and one run was put down from Castaneda, Pena and Stephanie Lopez.
Beckerson also had three RBIs while one apiece was from the bats of Johnson, Castaneda, Geurin and Lopez.
LADY PIRATES v SAN SABA – MARCH 29 GAME 1
R H E
CENTER POINT 4 3 1 1 0 0 x -- 9 3 3
SAN SABA 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 -- 2 2 4
WP: Blackledge
DBL: Blackledge
HBP: Blackledge (2), Duran (2), Castaneda
SB: Beckerson (2), Blackledge (2), Castaneda, Duran
LOB: 12
LADY PIRATES v SAN SABA – MARCH 29 GAME 2
R H E
CENTER POINT 10 1 8 x x x x -- 19 6 1
SAN SABA 0 0 0 x x x x -- 0 0 5
WP: Blackledge
DBL: Blackledge
HBP: Geurin, Lopez
SB: Blackledge (2), Beckerson, Johnson
LOB: 4
