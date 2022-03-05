Spikes take top spot at home track meet

The eighth grade Spikes put together a majority of third places in competition Wednesday to total 189.5 points, which gave the Spikes the championship at their home meet.
HPMS bested Boerne North (170), Wimberley Danforth (128 1/4) and Medina Valley (106 1/4) for the title.
Guy Flores took half of the team's first places by winning the long jump with 18-4-1/4, and taking the triple jump at 39.3.
Anthony Sanchez gave the team first place field points with a 37.6-1/2 toss in shot put.
Logan Larnanaga ran 5:36, which topped all 1600 racers.
The 4x200 came in front with a time of 1:41, however team members' names were not reported.
Easton Brown (2400), Gavin Purcell (100 hurdles), Eric Bocanegra (400), Alan Viera (shot), and George Eastland (long jump) were responsible for 40 points with second places.
Hunter Evans and Steven Collier had four of their team's 10 third spots.
Evans' came in the 2400 (8:42), and 1600 (5:44). Collier ran the 110 hurdles in 17.89, and pole vaulted 7-6 which actually tied teammates Tait Sonnenberg and Hayden Foster in that event. Christian Alvarado, Purcell, Mikkel Pieper, Robert Harder and Sanchez completed thirds along with the 4x100.
Jacob Guerra (300 hurdles), and members of the 4x400 gave the Spikes fourth places.
Ethan Farhoudi (800) and Rylwn Robinett (100) each had a fifth.
Sixth finishes came from Gonzalez (800), Braden Honeycutt (400), Davis Caraway (200), and Eastland (high jump).
Spikes seventh grade
Seventh graders scored 214 points to finish first over Boerne North (180), Danforth (125) and Medina Valley (62).
Most of the seventh’s places were weighted with 16 coming from either firsts or seconds, and 13 more split between third, fourth, fifth, and sixth.
Gram Barker and Gerado Delgadillo coupled their firsts when Barker won the 2400 and 1600, while Delgadillo combined for the 200 and triple jump. Barker's times were 8:33 and 5:35. Delgadillo ran the 200 in 26.91 and tripled 33-10.
Hudson McDowell took the 110 hurdles (17.80), Ethan Sleeper the 400 (1:02), Joseph Diaz the 300-meter hurdles (48.21), and relay toppers were by the 4x200, and 4x400 tandems.
Delgadillo doubled seconds in the 400 and shotput. Diaz took two seconds in the 100 hurdles and at pole vault. McDowell, and Caleb Peschel, respectively for 300 hurdles and high jump were other solo seconds. The 4x100 also claimed runnerup with a time of 53.84.
Thirds went to Denton Taylor, Juan Caballero, and Evan Batts in the 800, 100, and 100 hurdles.
Delgadillo added to his meet totals with fourth in the 100 meters, and Caballero likewise in the 200.
Results at the 200, 1600, discus, and triple jump resulted in fifth places to Wesley Miller, Jesus Rodello, Jackson Kerth and Phoenix Richards.
Taylor in the 2400, Miguel Sanchez at shotput, Miller in high jump, and Connor Bloom in triple jump were all sixth place pointers for the Spikes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.