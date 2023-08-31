Tivy Team Tennis dominates SAVM in district opener

Tivy team tennis began its quest for another playoff run by pounding San Antonio Veterans Memorial to start the District 26-5A portion of its schedule Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Kerrville’s H-E-B Tennis Courts.
Tivy, which advanced three rounds deep in post-district last season, won 10-1 in regulation over Veterans Memorial, and the score upped to 17-1 when extra play figured in.
Out 38 sets, Veterans Memorial failed to score points in 16.
Boys’ doubles went 3-0 when Braden Stehling-Evan Salinas, Micah Garrett-Weston Mitchell, and Luke Green-Ben Carlson all won. Stehling-Salinas gave up zero points in two sets, while Garrett-Mitchell, and Green-Carlson allowed one in single sets, earning shutouts in their others.
Girls’ doubles were headlined by Angelina Rivas-Cameron Baker who were victorious in two sets where Veterans Memorial failed to allow garner points. Carlee Wren-Emerson White, and Kendall Gregory-Francis Lockwood teamed for doubles wins, and each tandem had sets where they also were perfect in blanking their opponents.
Carlson and Maddie Hayes won mixed doubles, and held Patriots players scoreless in a set.
Garrett, and Reid Clarkson were not touched for any points in two sets apiece of their boys’ singles matches. Salinas zeroed out the competition in one of two sets. Stehling, Carlson, Green, and Mitchell were other winners for boys’ singles.
Prohibiting points in one set each on the girls’ singles side were Rivas and Gregory. Wren, Baker, White, and Lockwood wrapped things up with more singles wins.
Tivy is at Smithson Valley for another round of district action Tuesday, Sep. 12, then hosts Seguin and New Braunfels Canyon in doubleheader matches Saturday, Sep. 16 at the H-E-B Courts. Serves with Seguin go off at 9 a.m., and 1 p.m. against New Braunfels Canyon.
